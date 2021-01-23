Crown Charcuterie aims to cure culinary stagnancy with homemade meat and cheese boards

Crown Point resident Sarah McCarron started making charcuterie — a French term for a board of cured meats and fancy cheeses — for fun about a year and a half ago.
She took to arranging charcuterie boards right away.
"I was always doing it for family and parties," she said. "It became more than just a hobby. It wasn't long before we realized we could actually make it a business."
So McCarron and her husband Decklan launched Crown Charcuterie, a new business in Crown Point that delivers homemade charcuterie boards "with perfect combinations of cheeses, meats, and so much more right to you." It takes online orders and delivers across Northwest Indiana with at least three days' notice.
McCarron arranges cured meats like prosciutto and salami, and cheeses like Manchego, gouda, brie and cheddar that are sourced from Trader Joe's, Mariano's and other Chicago grocery stores, striving for an immaculate presentation. The boards also come with crackers, fruit and olives, as well as jam from Rise'n Roll Bakery & Deli.
Her husband hand-carves all the boards, which customers keep. The boards are indented to hold the meats and cheeses in place during transportation.
Crown Charcuterie currently offers a heart-shaped Valentine's Day board and plans to soon start selling its standard board, which costs $65 and feeds four to fix people. The boards can be customized to a customer's tastes.
"It's good for entertaining, date night, or just hanging out with friends," McCarron said.
The business will eventually roll out smaller boxes for picnicking that people could take to the beach, larger platters for parties, and seasonal boards to celebrate various holidays. Eventually, McCarron's hope is to have a shop in Crown Point where people can nibble or nosh on salted meats and artisan cheeses.
"Right now, we're just trying to spread the word and get the business established," she said. "No one else is really doing this."
Charcuterie does seem to be gaining in popularity.
"I think it's social media. It's fun to take pictures of and share with your friends," she said. "It's something different you can have with a beer. It's sort of like an adult Lunchable."
For more information, visit crowncharcuterie.com or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.
