Crown Charcuterie aims to cure culinary stagnancy with homemade meat and cheese boards

Crown Point resident Sarah McCarron started making charcuterie — a French term for a board of cured meats and fancy cheeses — for fun about a year and a half ago.

She took to arranging charcuterie boards right away.

"I was always doing it for family and parties," she said. "It became more than just a hobby. It wasn't long before we realized we could actually make it a business."

So McCarron and her husband Decklan launched Crown Charcuterie, a new business in Crown Point that delivers homemade charcuterie boards "with perfect combinations of cheeses, meats, and so much more right to you." It takes online orders and delivers across Northwest Indiana with at least three days' notice.

McCarron arranges cured meats like prosciutto and salami, and cheeses like Manchego, gouda, brie and cheddar that are sourced from Trader Joe's, Mariano's and other Chicago grocery stores, striving for an immaculate presentation. The boards also come with crackers, fruit and olives, as well as jam from Rise'n Roll Bakery & Deli.

Her husband hand-carves all the boards, which customers keep. The boards are indented to hold the meats and cheeses in place during transportation.