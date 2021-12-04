 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point-based biotech firm developing diabetes drug former Merck exec describes as potential 'gamechanger'
alert urgent

Crown Point-based biotech firm developing diabetes drug former Merck exec describes as potential 'gamechanger'

Crown Point-based biotech firm developing diabetes drug

Neurodon is based at the Purdue Technology Center in Crown Point.

 Joseph S. Pete

A Crown Point-based biotech firm is developing a new diabetes drug touted as a possible "gamechanger" for many with the chronic disease.

Neurodon Corp., which is based at the Purdue Technology Center in Crown Point, is working on a diabetes therapy that controls blood glucose and restores beta cell health with some models of the disease.

“We’re gratified for the validation of our hypothesis from such a respected expert with a broad and deep understanding of diabetes drug development,” Neurodon CEO Russell Dahl said. “We hope to continue our rapid-fire progress with positive results, enabling us to begin clinical trials in late 2022."

John Amatruda, a former senior vice president for diabetes and obesity drug development at Merck who led the development of Januvia and Janumet, said at the company's annual Scientific Advisory Board meeting he was optimistic about the investigational diabetes drug.

NDC-0009 potentially could be used to treat Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as pre-diabetes.

“The drug would be a gamechanger for patients,” Amatruda said.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Neurodon hopes to file a new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration midway through next year. The orally administered drug is one of several Neurodon is developing for different diseases, such as neurodegeneration.

"I’ve been very excited to see new research that shows it’s possible to boost calcium handling since a disruption of calcium levels is such a widespread disease mechanism,” said Seth Robia, a researcher at Loyola School of Medicine and member of Neurodon’s Scientific Advisory Board. “It makes me very hopeful for our efforts to develop a therapeutic strategy based on restoring healthy calcium handling."

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The company is working on disease-modifying drugs that aim to reduce the cellular dysfunction that underlies many diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

“It is very exciting to see further validation of Neurodon’s unique approach to targeting endoplasmic reticulum stress and calcium imbalance for a variety of disorders,” said Scientific Advisory Board member Ilya Bezprozvanny, an Alzheimer’s expert with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “Discussions at the SAB meeting provided interesting mechanistic insights into the company’s approach and helped to put Neurodon’s program in the context of the wider field of drug discovery.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts