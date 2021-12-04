Crown Point-based biotech firm developing diabetes drug former Merck exec describes as potential 'gamechanger'

A Crown Point-based biotech firm is developing a new diabetes drug touted as a possible "gamechanger" for many with the chronic disease.

Neurodon Corp., which is based at the Purdue Technology Center in Crown Point, is working on a diabetes therapy that controls blood glucose and restores beta cell health with some models of the disease.

“We’re gratified for the validation of our hypothesis from such a respected expert with a broad and deep understanding of diabetes drug development,” Neurodon CEO Russell Dahl said. “We hope to continue our rapid-fire progress with positive results, enabling us to begin clinical trials in late 2022."

John Amatruda, a former senior vice president for diabetes and obesity drug development at Merck who led the development of Januvia and Janumet, said at the company's annual Scientific Advisory Board meeting he was optimistic about the investigational diabetes drug.

NDC-0009 potentially could be used to treat Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as pre-diabetes.

“The drug would be a gamechanger for patients,” Amatruda said.