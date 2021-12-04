Crown Point-based biotech firm developing diabetes drug former Merck exec describes as potential 'gamechanger'

A Crown Point-based biotech firm is developing a new diabetes drug touted as a possible "gamechanger" for many with the chronic disease.
Neurodon Corp., which is based at the Purdue Technology Center in Crown Point, is working on a diabetes therapy that controls blood glucose and restores beta cell health with some models of the disease.
“We’re gratified for the validation of our hypothesis from such a respected expert with a broad and deep understanding of diabetes drug development,” Neurodon CEO Russell Dahl said. “We hope to continue our rapid-fire progress with positive results, enabling us to begin clinical trials in late 2022."
John Amatruda, a former senior vice president for diabetes and obesity drug development at Merck who led the development of Januvia and Janumet, said at the company's annual Scientific Advisory Board meeting he was optimistic about the investigational diabetes drug.
NDC-0009 potentially could be used to treat Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes as well as pre-diabetes.
“The drug would be a gamechanger for patients,” Amatruda said.
Neurodon hopes to file a new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration midway through next year. The orally administered drug is one of several Neurodon is developing for different diseases, such as neurodegeneration.
"I’ve been very excited to see new research that shows it’s possible to boost calcium handling since a disruption of calcium levels is such a widespread disease mechanism,” said Seth Robia, a researcher at Loyola School of Medicine and member of Neurodon’s Scientific Advisory Board. “It makes me very hopeful for our efforts to develop a therapeutic strategy based on restoring healthy calcium handling."
The company is working on disease-modifying drugs that aim to reduce the cellular dysfunction that underlies many diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
“It is very exciting to see further validation of Neurodon’s unique approach to targeting endoplasmic reticulum stress and calcium imbalance for a variety of disorders,” said Scientific Advisory Board member Ilya Bezprozvanny, an Alzheimer’s expert with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “Discussions at the SAB meeting provided interesting mechanistic insights into the company’s approach and helped to put Neurodon’s program in the context of the wider field of drug discovery.”
