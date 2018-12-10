Crown Point-based Prime Real Estate, an Inc. 5000 company, folded into Lifstyl Real Estate

Prime Real Estate in downtown Crown Point, an Inc. 5000 company that brewed its own craft beers and offered its agents health insurance in a rarity in the industry, was folded into the brokerage Lifstyl Real Estate as part of an expansion of that brand.
Joshua and Magdalena Lybolt founded and own both real estate firms. Lifstyl represents agents in Northwest Indiana, Chicago, central Indiana, and Michigan.
Spokeswoman Lindsey Cramer said the firm received a large investment and took on new investors who want to grow the brand's footprint.
Prime Real Estate will be rebranded as Lifstyl Real Estate and given a new business plan with a planned statewide expansion and "radical changes in commission splits, giving each agent a raise from their current agreement with Prime Real Estate." Lifstyl Real Estate agents will keep their entire commission instead of sharing it with the brokerage and instead pay fees for a website, marketing and transaction and accounting services.
“We want to humanize the real estate transaction,” said company President Joshua Lybolt. “With technology gimmicks pressuring every industry, we believe that a collective impact approach is the only way of doing business. Our agents believe what we believe. We believe in the power of a culture that wakes up every morning focused on experiences, growth, and contribution is monumentous and unrivaled.”
The Lybolts announced the rebranding at Prime Real Estate's annual holiday party at the Maki Ballroom in the Lake County Courthouse last week.
Lifstyl Real Estate plans to maintain its offices in Northwest Indiana and grow throughout the state, including in the Indianapolis and Lafayette markets.
