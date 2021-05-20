Crown Point-based Tacoschel selling Mexican sauces and salsas online

Crown Point resident Andrea Chel helped her mother run a catering company that served friends, family and private gatherings.

Now she's ventured out on her own, launching Tacoschel to sell authentic Mexican sauces and salsa online across the United States. She also plans to demo her products at farmers' markets in Crown Point and Cedar Lake this year.

She makes the sauces and salsas at a commercial kitchen in Crown Point, producing small batches of 15-ounce jars. She sells them via Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, Snapchat and other social media sites.

"I'm excited to connect with customers and listen to their needs, so we're just going with the wind like a kite," she said. "I was a marketing major with experience in branding and advertising. My passion is for digital and the food industry, so this is the best of both worlds."

Tacoschel aims to help people cook restaurant-quality meals at home. She thought it was a good time to launch the business because COVID-19 rekindled interest in cooking at home.

"I'm a working mother myself and know that time is limited," she said. "The sauces are easy to use. You can boil chicken, shred it and just pour it over to have a restaurant meal in the comfort of your own home."