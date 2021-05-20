 Skip to main content
Crown Point-based Tacoschel selling Mexican sauces and salsas online
urgent

Crown Point resident Andrea Chel helped her mother run a catering company that served friends, family and private gatherings.

Now she's ventured out on her own, launching Tacoschel to sell authentic Mexican sauces and salsa online across the United States. She also plans to demo her products at farmers' markets in Crown Point and Cedar Lake this year.

She makes the sauces and salsas at a commercial kitchen in Crown Point, producing small batches of 15-ounce jars. She sells them via Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, Snapchat and other social media sites.

"I'm excited to connect with customers and listen to their needs, so we're just going with the wind like a kite," she said. "I was a marketing major with experience in branding and advertising. My passion is for digital and the food industry, so this is the best of both worlds."

Tacoschel aims to help people cook restaurant-quality meals at home. She thought it was a good time to launch the business because COVID-19 rekindled interest in cooking at home.

"I'm a working mother myself and know that time is limited," she said. "The sauces are easy to use. You can boil chicken, shred it and just pour it over to have a restaurant meal in the comfort of your own home."

Chel offers recipe tips and cooking demonstrations on YouTube and social media sites.

"The red and green sauces work with an endless amount of recipes," she said. "You can let your creativity loose."

Tacoschel's salsas also are meant for cooking. She said they could be used in traditional Mexican cuisine like tacos, tortas, sope, enchiladas, chilaquiles and birria ramen.

But they also work with a variety of food, including sushi, pizza, pasta, bread, eggs and charcuterie boards.

"They are not meant just to be a dip for tortillas," she said. "They are the garnish for a meal. Salsa can make and break whether it's a great meal."

Chel uses her mother's family recipes. She hopes to win over fans across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

"I want to hear people's feedback," she said. "I want to grow it into a well-known brand in Northwest Indiana. These are authentic salsas and sauces that enhance your meals."

After establishing the brand in the Region, she hopes to grow her customer base around the country via digital marketing.

"Food is sacred," she said. "Our food is quality. It's 100% natural and free of preservatives with only natural additives. I care about quality."

Tacoschel also sells merchandise such as T-shirts and hoodies with the slogan "Inhale Tacos, Exhale Doubt."

"It was inspired by personal experience. I love tacos," she said. "They're my favorite food in the entire world. They make me happy."

For more information, visit instagram.com/tacoschel or find Tacoschel on YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok or Snapchat.

