Crown Point body shop raises $20,000 for Make-A-Wish

Carstar Liss Auto Body raised $20,000 to benefit Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, a nonprofit that makes critically ill childrens' dreams come true.

The automotive dealership at 1020 E. Summit St. in Crown Point raised the funds at an annual golf outing at White Hawk Country Club. It had more than 72 participants and 30 sponsors, including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, First Team, Hammond Optimist, Horizon Bank, National Coating Systems and People’s Bank.

“The outpouring of support from the Northwest Indiana community is overwhelming and we are honored to continue our great partnership with Carstar Liss Auto Body,” said Amy Nelson, Senior Director of Development, Make-A-Wish.

The auto body shop has donated more than $200,000 to Make-A-Wish to grant children's wishes in Northwest Indiana over the last 15 years.

The money raised will go to two wish recipients from Northwest Indiana. One is Xavier, a 12-year-old from Hobart who wanted to go to California but couldn't because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions. He instead asked for a small fishing boat for himself and his family as an escape when he's not receiving medical treatment.