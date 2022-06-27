Crown Point Burger King finally reopens after 2020 fire

The Crown Point Burger King has finally reopened in a long-awaited homecoming after a devastating fire in October 2020.

More than 18 months after the overnight fire shut down the fast-food restaurant at 1137 N. Main St., it's again serving up flame-grilled Whoppers, Big Kings, Bacon Kings, chicken nuggets and more.

The Burger King just north of downtown reopened on June 22 after extensive renovations that give it a fresh new look, including a new facade and signage.

Construction was long delayed after an early morning blaze that firefighters spent three hours battling after receiving a call of smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters had to fight the fire from the roof as it burned between two ceilings. The fast food restaurant suffered significant smoke and water damage and had been closed since then. Supply shortages triggered by the pandemic drove up the cost of many construction materials such as lumber, delaying many construction projects.

Miami-based Burger King dates to 1954 and has perennially been the country's No. 2 burger restaurant chain after McDonald's. Burger King now has more than 19,100 locations worldwide, including in Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Griffith, Hobart, Portage, Schererville, Merrrillville, Cedar Lake, Hammond, Munster, Dyer, Lowell, Highland, Whiting and Wanatah in Northwest Indiana.

The restaurant serves burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, onion rings, pop, shakes and other fast food favorites.

The Burger King on North Main Street in Crown Point is open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit bk.com or cal 219-663-0733.

