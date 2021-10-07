 Skip to main content
Crown Point cattle farm ranks first in Angus registration in the state
A Crown Point area cattle farm has led the Hoosier State in the raising of Angus beef cattle this year.

Linz Heritage Angus outside Crown Point ranked first in Angus registrations for Indiana in fiscal year 2021, which ended on Sept. 30, according to the American Angus Association.

Angus breeders nationwide registered 313,138 head of Angus cattle during the last fiscal year, according to the professional association that represents more than 25,000 members in the beef industry across the country.

“Our association members lead the industry in adopting new technology and breeding the most problem-free cattle for their customers,” CEO Mark McCully said. “Cattlemen across the country continue to find registered Angus seedstock are the most profitable option for their herd.”

Linz Heritage Angus is run by the Linz family, which operates Calumet City-based beef supplier Meats by Linz. Founded by Martin Linz in 1963, it grew from a neighborhood butcher shop to one of the leading purveyors of meat in the United States.

Meats by Linz provides beef to steakhouses all over the country, including Gibson's, Kinzie Chophouse, Gino's Steakhouse, Chicago Prime Steakhouse, Chicago Chop House, Ditka's, Harry & Izzy's, Michael Jordan's Steakhouse, St. Elmo's, STK, Steak 48, Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood, Pittsburgh Blue, Dominick's Steakhouse and Pete Miller's Steak and Seafood.

It even supplies steakhouses in Texas as well as restaurants like Eately, Carnivale Chicago, Doc's BBQ, the Breakers Palm Beach, Marcel, Sea Island Resort and Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab.

Linz Heritage Angus pursues a mission of breeding Angus cattle with optimal genetics, "not only to produce some of the most consistently marbled Angus in the world, but also share these leading genetics with like-minded ranchers."

For more information, visit www.linzheritageangus.com or www.meatsbylinz.com.

