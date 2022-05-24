 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point deli closing

Krakow Polish Deli closing in Crown Point after 19 years

Krakow Polish Deli in Crown Point is closing.

 Joseph S. Pete

Krakow Polish Deli, a longtime Crown Point institution, is closing after 19 years.

The deli at 702 N. Indiana Ave. sold 90% imported Polish groceries, such as teas, pickles, seasonings and jelly preserves. 

Alex and Malgorzata Zieba ran the business, which also sold deli meats and homemade Eastern European staples like Polish sausage, smoked sausage, pierogi, homemade kraut, cabbage rolls, hunter's stew and blintzes. It also stocked bread and baked goods from the Racine Bakery in Chicago.

The couple recently helped people from war-torn Ukraine by letting them use their apartment in Poland.

They are now retiring and closing up shop in Crown Point after nearly two decades.

Alex Zieba said they plan to close the store about two weeks into June. He's 75 years old and said business has been tough with rising prices.

"We tried to make it and can't do it anymore," he said. "We've got good reviews: 4.6, 4.7, 4.8. But the prices have skyrocketed, especially imports. They're telling us the cost of shipping containers has doubled and tripled. Who knows? We're biting the bullet and getting out while we can."

Inflation has driven prices up so high he said he can no longer pass them on to consumers.

The shipping woes also have made it hard to get many items.

"We pretty much have to settle for what they send," he said. "Stuff's missing. They can't complete the orders. Then you get feedback you don't carry enough variety."

Krakow Polish Deli was previously downtown but moved to its current location to cut costs.

It's the second longtime Polish business to recently close, after Warsaw Inn in Lynwood just across the Illinois station line. Some stalwarts remain like Big Frank's Sausages in East Chicago, Cavalier Inn in Hammond, MJ's Polish Deli in Hammond and Polish Peasant in Michigan City.

The store has already largely been picked clean with few items left on the shelves, but has to stay open two weeks into June, he said.

"We wish everybody well and hope they find a better place," he said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

