Crown Point entrepreneur honored as finalist for Inspiring Women in Business Award

An entrepreneur who owns a Crown Point painting company was named a finalist for the Inspiring Women in Business Award by First Midwest Bank and 101.9 THE MIX.

Norma Serrano-Williams, owner of Excellence by Design in Crown Point, was one of five runners-up in the contest, which celebrates women-owned businesses in the Chicago area, Quad Cities and Northwest Indiana.

“There are nearly 12 million businesses owned by women in the United States, employing about 8% of the total private workforce and adding tremendous value to our communities and the economy,” said Cheri Rubocki, head of branch banking at First Midwest Bank. “We are proud to recognize all of the truly inspiring women nominated for this award. They are paving the way for future female entrepreneurs while making a positive impact in our communities.”

Flavia Lamberghini, owner of Apple Dental Care in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, won the top prize of $5,000 for her business and another $5,000 to invest in a nonprofit. Serrano-Williams and four others got $2,000 each and another $2,000 to donate to nonprofits of their choosing.

They were honored based on community involvement, inspiration to others and work-related accomplishments.