Crown Point firm becomes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchisee

Premier Region Real Estate in Crown Point has become a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchisee to affiliate with its brand, becoming the third real estate firm in the state of Indiana to do so. It's now going by the name Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections and will serve all of Northwest Indiana, especially the Lake and Porter County markets.

“I built the company to be authentic and transparent with our agents," Responsible Broker Clarence Webb said. "That has led to a culture where our agents believe that doing things the right way brings in business. I spoke to many national companies, but there was an authenticity in the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand that matched who we are. It’s not just the brand name that has power but the support and processes that comes with it. Over the last two years we learned so much. Now with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, we will be able to grow our business even more than we could have ever imagined.”