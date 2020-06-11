Crown Point firm becomes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchisee

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, a New Jersey-based real estate network of more than 370 offices worldwide that's affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens magazine, has entered the Northwest Indiana market.
Premier Region Real Estate in Crown Point has become a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchisee to affiliate with its brand, becoming the third real estate firm in the state of Indiana to do so. It's now going by the name Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections and will serve all of Northwest Indiana, especially the Lake and Porter County markets.
“I built the company to be authentic and transparent with our agents," Responsible Broker Clarence Webb said. "That has led to a culture where our agents believe that doing things the right way brings in business. I spoke to many national companies, but there was an authenticity in the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand that matched who we are. It’s not just the brand name that has power but the support and processes that comes with it. Over the last two years we learned so much. Now with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, we will be able to grow our business even more than we could have ever imagined.”
Webb, a 14-year real estate industry veteran, will continue to oversee the company he founded in 2018. The firm employs 40 agents and ranked among the top 10 percent of all brokerages in Northwest Indiana, according to the Greater Northwest Indiana Association.
“Clarence has quickly built a strong company in a growing region," Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate President and CEO Sherry Chris said. "He is another in a long line of next-generation leaders the BHGRE brand is attracting who are reinventing how our industry can embrace new technologies.
"His agents have benefited from a high-touch, proactive culture that has allowed them to succeed. We are excited that Clarence and the agents at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections are empowered to leverage our suite of tools and resources, including PinPoint, to help grow their market share and showcase the Region.”
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections was offering virtual tours prior to the coronavirus pandemic and also actively supports local charities like the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Toys for Tots, and other local charities.
For more information, visit www.bhgre.com or call 833-734-4661.
