Crown Point man in coma after explosion left him with 3rd-degree burns, initial 1% chance of survival

Hunter Valles, a 23-year-old Crown Point resident, remains in a medically induced coma on life support after an explosion at a Region steel mill left him with life-changing injuries, including severe burns over most of his body, his family said.

Doctors initially gave Valles a 1% chance of survival, his family said.

Physicians at the University of Chicago told Jeffrey Valles, Hunter's father, they would have just given him palliative care if it were not for his young age, Valles said.

"If he were older, he wouldn't have even received an opportunity. They would have made him comfortable until he passed," Jeffrey Valles said. "When you hear he has less than 1% chance of survival, the wind just leaves your lungs. You don't know what to say. It's a shock.

"Imagine not knowing if your son will come home. You don't know if you can leave the hospital to shower or go to a hotel room to try to get five minutes of sleep. We didn't eat for the first three days. We didn't sleep for more than 50 hours. You don't know what's coming or how you handle it."

Hunter Valles has fought on after the industrial accident March 3. He remains unconscious on a ventilator in an intensive care unit in the burn ward at the hospital in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

He's undergone about 20 surgeries so far. It's estimated he will need 40 to 50 more procedures and will have to remain in the hospital for at least another 10 months, facing a painful uphill battle that's fraught with uncertainty.

Valles, a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, worked for Phoenix Services, a contractor that provides many services to the steel industry. He initially worked for the company at the Riverdale steel mill in Illinois and then at the Indiana Harbor Works mill in East Chicago.

He was operating a payloader at Phoenix Services' slag pits at the old LTV mill on the west side of what is now Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor Works when the accident took place.

It's where they dump slag pots filled with molten slag, metallic oxides that are a byproduct of the steelmaking process. The slag is quenched and cooled before being processed, or broken down and separated to recover iron and other metallics.

The extremely hot molten metal byproduct never is supposed to mix with water. As it superheats it instantly turns into steam in a violent reaction that releases a massive burst of energy. A similar explosion took place in the slag pits at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor steel mill months earlier that was seen, felt and heard as far away as Crown Point, Valparaiso and unincorporated Hobart by the Southlake Mall.

"Water had infiltrated under the pit. Hunter didn't know that going into the pit," Jeffrey Valles said. "It was like a hydrogen bomb when the water trapped on the bottom evaporated. Guys on the scene said it was the worst explosion they had ever seen. They saw a huge plume of smoke up on the ridge."

Three members of his Chicago-based union ran in to try to save him and get him out of the payloader.

"Guys rushed to him when the loader was on fire. That tells you the type of friendship he had with them where they were risking their own lives to get to him," he said. "He made it out of the cab on his own and made it to the top of the hill while on fire. He had third-degree burns on 80% of his body: on his face, arms, hands, stomach, legs and lower back. They have him heavily sedated."

He was airlifted by helicopter to the University of Chicago Hospital.

"He wouldn't have made it if they hadn't airlifted him. We're hugely grateful to the University of Chicago, not only for the care for Hunter but trying to be helpful with what everybody is going through," he said. "His care has been second to none from the doctors to the nurses. The nursing staff and doctors have been as great as possible in this horrific time."

Doctors put him on a ventilator as his burned lungs were failing.

"The biggest issue was they had to rehydrate the body," he said. "Rehydrating the body is critical. They were pumping in 5,000 milliliters of water for the rehydration process when they were trying to save him. They had to open his stomach up. With those burns, the body contracts, putting too much pressure on his internal organs. They had to open up both legs in multiple places so the circulation wouldn't be cut off and he wouldn't lose his legs, hands and arms."

Cleveland-Cliffs said the incident happened on the property the contractor leases at the mill.

"This incident involved an employee of a contractor who leases property and uses their own material handling equipment for the removal of slag," Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said. "It is mandatory that a contracting firm commits to following our Cleveland-Cliffs’ safety policies and procedures outlined as part of their work agreement with us. We take people’s safety very seriously and believe that safe behavior is both an individual responsibility and a team effort."

Phoenix Services, which also has operations at Cleveland-Cliffs mills in Burns Harbor and Riverdale, did not return messages for comment.

Hunter Valles remains in critical condition at the burn center.

"He's still in shock," Jeffrey Valles said. "He's a hell of a fighter. They're still saying he's day-to-day. As a burn patient, he's vulnerable to blood clots and infections."

He's expected to remain at the burn ward until early next year and then go to a rehabilitation facility for further treatment. Doctors did not give him much chance of survival initially.

His lungs were so badly burned they failed after all the smoke he inhaled. He needed several surgeries to remove all the dead tissue.

"I don't know if you know about third-degree burns, but it's basically past the skin into the legs, stomach and sides," he said. "The burned tissue had to be removed. They wrapped him in allograft or cadaver skin."

Hunter Valles recently underwent the first attempt at a skin graft to his right arm. His family will find out soon if the graft took or if his body rejected it.

Then he will need time to heal before they can attempt the next skin graft.

"The issue is they have to use his skin, but there's not a lot of skin left to graft," he said. "So they use what they can, let that heal and take some more. They're going to have to do it multiple times. They prepared us by warning it doesn't always take."

He remains on a ventilator at the hospital, where his family has been visiting him.

"It's horrible," Jeffrey Valles said. "You want to be here with your kid, but you still have to go to work. Between my wife and I we have seven kids, including Hunter."

At some point, Hunter will be revived so they can check his eyes and see if he suffered neurological damage. He likely will be put back in a medically induced coma afterward.

It's not clear what the future will hold for him.

"As far as the best-case scenario, it's not known what he'll be able to do and what he's going to be able to do for himself. There are no guarantees," his father said. "It absolutely worries me. I worry for his emotional well-being and physical well-being. So many things come into play."

He described his son as a "big teddy bear." He enjoys playing around with his siblings, hanging out with his buddies in the trades, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

He, for instance, enjoyed goofing around with his youngest sister, taking a defensive stance when shadowboxing with her even though he stood over 6 feet tall and weighed more than 300 pounds. He let her sit triumphantly on his chest and grab his beard to pull herself up while they would horse around.

He often rode his Harley-Davidson with the Patriot Guard, providing motorcycle escorts for wounded warriors and military funerals, once traveling to Logansport for a Marine killed overseas.

"He was very jovial and outgoing. He would do anything for anybody," he said. "He would always help somebody in need, even if it was his last dollar."

Hunter Valles was doing crane work at the union training site, looking to branch out. He was supposed to speak at a good friend's wedding, which has been postponed in the hope he will recover enough to participate.

"He was larger than life," Jeffrey Valles said. "Now nobody knows what tomorrow will bring. I just want to make sure this doesn't happen to anybody else in the prime of their life. It's just disgusting."

Prayers have poured in. Friends, family and community members have expressed their shock, sympathy and support.

"Everybody has been traumatized and mortified to see what happened," he said. "His friends have been praying he's going to be OK."

Medical bills are likely to climb into the tens of millions of dollars. Hunter Valles faces a long road to recovery and an uncertain future. He may never be able to shower, drive or bathe himself again.

"Everything is now a question," Jeffrey Valles said. "We don't know whether he'll be able to have a family, which is a big deal. He loves kids. We don't know what his quality of life is going to be."

Jeffrey Valles wants to see more safety protocols put in place, such as personal protective equipment, blast windows, fire suppression units in the cab and measures to keep water away from the slag pits.

International Union of Operating Engineer Local 150 Communications Director Ed Maher said the union was working toward securing safety improvements.

“The slag industry is dangerous, and we are working with employers to add protections that minimize the risk of tragic accidents like this one," Maher said. "Every one of our members wants to go home safely at the end of the day, and when one of us isn’t able to, it affects us all. Operating Engineers working the slag and many other industries dug deep to raise money to help Hunter, and we are doing all we can to support him and his family during his recovery.”

Jeffrey Valles does not know what the future holds for his son but hopes he can someday recover enough to experience some semblance of normalcy.

"I hope he can still have a good quality of life ahead of him and be as pain-free as possible," he said. "I hope he can have a family and a somewhat normal life."

Family and friends have organized fundraisers for Hunter Valles at GoFundMe.com and Mealtrain.com.

