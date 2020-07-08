Crown Point man's business one of largest producers of ukulele picks in nation

CROWN POINT — A former part-time Guitar Center employee, who worked a day job as an industrial salesman at the time, saw how popular ukuleles were becoming but also how hard ukulele picks were to come by.
So Crown Point resident John Mick took matters into his own hands.
He founded Mick's Picks in 2009. Last year, the company made more than 600,000 picks, distributing them to about 380 guitar and music stores across the United States.
The company, which makes all its picks in the United States, claims to be the largest ukulele pick maker in the country.
"With the private label work we're doing now the numbers really shot up," Mick said. "Our product is available in stores in over 30 countries under another company's name and we have a couple of deals like that in the USA now too."
Mick, a longtime musician who started playing guitar and drums in the fourth or fifth grade, experimented with different materials in his shop until he came up with a composite for ukulele picks that was both durable and flexible, unlike the thick, hard chunk of felt that had been commonly used. After several prototypes, he devised a pick explicitly designed to enhance the quality of a nylon-stringed instrument.
"I saw how popular ukuleles were becoming 10 years ago and knew this wasn't just a fad that would die down," he said. "Most of the picks on the market were made out of felt. I made a composite of four different components that lets you really shred."
Mick, who goes by the title Pickmaster General, started the company he runs with his wife, Alice Mick, with an explicit focus on ukuleles. He named it Musical Accessories Unlimited LLC knowing he likely would branch out to other instruments as well, but honed in on ukulele picks because it was a niche underserved by the market.
"Ukulele picks are usually made with soft materials like felt because the strings are nylon," he said. "You don't want to attack them with a hard plastic or felt pick."
The small stringed instruments are sometimes strummed with just one's fingers, but many players prefer to use a pick. Ukulele music has taken off in recent years partly because of the popularity of YouTube videos like Billie Eilish's "Party Favor," Jake Shimabukuro's cover of George Harrison's "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," or James Hill's cover of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean."
"I started hearing them everywhere," Mick said. "There's even now a store in suburban Atlanta called the Uke Republic that sells just ukuleles. It went from one brand of ukulele picks at most stores to four or five brands in different colors, sizes and shapes."
Mick has distributors and salespeople all over the country, but he manufacturers most of the ukulele picks himself in a shop outside his home in Crown Point, using closely guarded proprietary methods. They're bagged for distribution by developmentally disabled workers at TradeWinds in Hobart. The picks are sold through about 230 Guitar Center stores, about 150 privately owned music stores and online across the world.
"We're in every state in the nation," Mick said. "We sell to Europe."
After starting with its signature flagship UKE-1 ukulele picks, the company branched out into bass picks, guitar picks and cymbal drums. Each product is designed by Mick to be unique so it stands out in the marketplace, such as to have a better grip or be more resistant to abuse.
"All our growth has been organic," he said. "We never spent a million dollars on advertising or anything. Whether our uke pick or our bass pick, we made something that was cool and functional and really different from what was out there."
Customers include Meshugga Beach Party, Nashville singer-songwriter Travis Bowlin, Atomic Groove drummer Michael C. Stone and Hal Lindes from Dire Straits — a stadium rocker with worldwide sales of more than 120 million albums with whom Mick collaborated on a guitar pick brand — as well as many professional studio musicians.
"Session players like our picks because they don't make the clicking or concussive sounds other picks do in the recording studio," Mick said.
Mick constantly tinkers with prototypes for new products, but focuses on what sells.
"We now have six or seven products that are selling," he said. "Our products have a long sales curve from when they debut to when they become accepted. We're slowly and gradually adding new products, like our Pie Hats Cymbal Washers for drummers. We don't want to add too many items, especially if nobody cares and they won't sell. We're pretty happy to have a nice product line that's a little bit different from what everybody else is doing."
For more information, call 219-308-8588, email pickmastergeneral@gmail.com, or visit mickspicks.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.