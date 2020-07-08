Crown Point man's business one of largest producers of ukulele picks in nation

"We're in every state in the nation," Mick said. "We sell to Europe."

After starting with its signature flagship UKE-1 ukulele picks, the company branched out into bass picks, guitar picks and cymbal drums. Each product is designed by Mick to be unique so it stands out in the marketplace, such as to have a better grip or be more resistant to abuse.

"All our growth has been organic," he said. "We never spent a million dollars on advertising or anything. Whether our uke pick or our bass pick, we made something that was cool and functional and really different from what was out there."

Customers include Meshugga Beach Party, Nashville singer-songwriter Travis Bowlin, Atomic Groove drummer Michael C. Stone and Hal Lindes from Dire Straits — a stadium rocker with worldwide sales of more than 120 million albums with whom Mick collaborated on a guitar pick brand — as well as many professional studio musicians.

"Session players like our picks because they don't make the clicking or concussive sounds other picks do in the recording studio," Mick said.

Mick constantly tinkers with prototypes for new products, but focuses on what sells.