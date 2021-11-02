Crown Point passes anti-puppy mill ordinance

According to the Humane Society of the United States, “Responsible breeders do not sell their puppies to pet stores because they want to meet their puppy buyers in person. A majority of national breed clubs’ codes of ethics prohibit or discourage their members from selling their dogs to pet stores.”

The Humane Society defines puppy mills as “commercial facilities that mass-produce puppies for sale.”

The Humane Society estimates 10,000 puppy mills produce more than 2.4 million puppies annually. Documented abuses among puppy and kitten mills, the organization states, include over-breeding, inbreeding, minimal to non-existent veterinary care, malnutrition, lack of socialization and inadequate space and exercise.

The national organization further states, “The pipeline of puppy sales to pet stores exposes puppies to stress and disease. As they are shipped to pet stores, very young puppies typically spend days in cramped cages on a truck, exposed to puppies from a variety of other sources, some of which may be sick. During this time, their immune systems are not fully developed and they can be exposed to a range of diseases.”