Crown Point passes anti-puppy mill ordinance

CROWN POINT — Somewhere, Lassie and Scooby-Doo are wagging their tails in glee.
The City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Monday prohibiting pet stores from selling or giving away dogs or cats.
After listing a series of reasons why so-called puppy mills and cat mills are detrimental, the ordinance states: “No pet store may sell, deliver, barter, auction, give away, or otherwise transfer or dispose of dogs or cats."
Pet stores may still collaborate with animal care facilities and animal rescue organizations to offer space to showcase adoptable dogs and cats, the ordinance states.
Fines for violation, according to the ordinance, range from $300 to $2,500.
Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2nd, pushed for this ban, citing inhumane conditions at puppy mills. At earlier council meetings, Stokes noted that many people purchase pets from either rescue facilities or legitimate breeders.
The ordinance does not affect consumers’ ability to obtain a dog or cat of their choice from a breed-specific rescue organization or shelter, or from a hobby breeder with whom the consumer can see first-hand the conditions under which the animals were bred and raised.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, “Responsible breeders do not sell their puppies to pet stores because they want to meet their puppy buyers in person. A majority of national breed clubs’ codes of ethics prohibit or discourage their members from selling their dogs to pet stores.”
The Humane Society defines puppy mills as “commercial facilities that mass-produce puppies for sale.”
The Humane Society estimates 10,000 puppy mills produce more than 2.4 million puppies annually. Documented abuses among puppy and kitten mills, the organization states, include over-breeding, inbreeding, minimal to non-existent veterinary care, malnutrition, lack of socialization and inadequate space and exercise.
The national organization further states, “The pipeline of puppy sales to pet stores exposes puppies to stress and disease. As they are shipped to pet stores, very young puppies typically spend days in cramped cages on a truck, exposed to puppies from a variety of other sources, some of which may be sick. During this time, their immune systems are not fully developed and they can be exposed to a range of diseases.”
The Crown Point ordinance notes that prohibiting the retail sale of puppies and kittens may decrease the demand for animals bred in these mills and may increase the demand for animals from shelters and rescue organizations.
Further, the ordinance states, prohibiting the sale of these animals “will likely reduce overpopulation and thus the burden on [rescue shelters] and financial costs on local taxpayers.”
Four representatives of animal welfare agencies, including the Humane Society, addressed the council, requesting passage of the ordinance. Several speakers noted that the puppy mill ban benefits not only the animals but the community as well.
Crown Point joins Dyer and Highland as local communities that have adopted humane pet store ordinances.
In other business, the council approved the following:
• A liquor license for Culinary Misfits, a new restaurant opening at 208 S. Main St.
• A 50/50 large water-meter replacement program in which the city and consumer will share costs.
• A $2,500 metered-hydrant deposit for customers.
• Requiring grease, oil and sand interceptors for new customers when deemed necessary by the city.
• The requirement of maintaining landscaped property.
• An ordinance prohibiting weeds, grass and other brush from exceeding eight inches in height.