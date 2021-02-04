 Skip to main content
Crown Point woman wins $10,000 from Centier's Billinero savings app
Crown Point woman wins $10,000 from Centier's Billinero savings app

Crown Point woman wins $10,000 from Centier's gamefied Billinero savings app

Erica Deenihan, of Crown Point, won $10,000 from Centier's gamified Billinero savings app.

 Provided

A Crown Point woman won $10,000 from Centier Bank's gamified savings app Billinero.

Erica Deenihan, a recent Valparaiso University graduate who works as an oncology nurse practitioner, won the latest quarterly prize from the app meant to incentivize savings. She signed up for the free app explicitly because of the chance to win $1,000 a month or $10,000 every three months.

“I thought it was a really cool concept — I could save my own money and possibly win even more,” Deenihan said. “I just graduated last May with a doctorate, and I have several student loans to pay off as a result, which is what I’ll be doing with this money.”

Centier launched Billinero in 2019. It is available in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina or Virginia, expanding Centier's reached beyond its physical brick-and-mortar footprint in the Hoosier state.

People who save at least $25 a month enter the raffles to win the cash prizes. Chris Campbell, executive vice president of Billinero, said the app was helping people out financially during hard times.

“We love hearing the stories from winners who have won amounts of money that have helped them get through tough situations — especially in the last year,” Campbell said. “Erica’s winnings are going to help pay down her student loans significantly and it makes us feel proud that we’re getting people saving and making their lives a little easier.”

For more information, visit billinero.com or centier.com.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

+2 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Little Italy expands, Butter Up! Popcorn closes, openings include Angie's Breakfast and Grill, Capital Motors, In The Cup Restaurant, Z's Shakes and Cakes, and Koroke Asian Cuisine

 

