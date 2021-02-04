Crown Point woman wins $10,000 from Centier's Billinero savings app

A Crown Point woman won $10,000 from Centier Bank's gamified savings app Billinero.

Erica Deenihan, a recent Valparaiso University graduate who works as an oncology nurse practitioner, won the latest quarterly prize from the app meant to incentivize savings. She signed up for the free app explicitly because of the chance to win $1,000 a month or $10,000 every three months.

“I thought it was a really cool concept — I could save my own money and possibly win even more,” Deenihan said. “I just graduated last May with a doctorate, and I have several student loans to pay off as a result, which is what I’ll be doing with this money.”

Centier launched Billinero in 2019. It is available in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina or Virginia, expanding Centier's reached beyond its physical brick-and-mortar footprint in the Hoosier state.

People who save at least $25 a month enter the raffles to win the cash prizes. Chris Campbell, executive vice president of Billinero, said the app was helping people out financially during hard times.