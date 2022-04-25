Crown Point's new Bedarra Bar brings upscale experience, aims for James Beard Award

The new Bedarra Bar aims to bring an upscale dining and drinking experience to Crown Point.

The new bar and restaurant, which opened last week at 419 N. Grant St., describes itself as "a hip and distinguished hot spot serving exquisite hand-crafted cocktails along with an exceptionally tempting menu of small plates and deliciously sharable food."

It's an ambitious venture that brought on a Chicago-based chef who previously worked at celebrity chef Stephanie Izard's The Girl and the Goat. Owner Ann Cain said she aspires for the place to win a James Beard Award.

"It's an upscale shareable plate bar and restaurant," she said. "We're trying to provide a destination, bring something different to Crown Point. It's a place for date night, girls' night out, guys' night, whatever suits the audience."

The 21-years-old-and-up establishment serves a variety of craft beers, craft cocktails and wine.

The food menu includes tuna poke tartare, beef carpaccio, smoked whitefish pate, classic burrata, charred broccolini, pan-seared feta, prosciutto-wrapped shrimp, bibb lettuce tuna cups, bourbon onion grilled cheese, fried risotto balls, a charcuterie board and three varieties of bruschetta.

"It's small plates of different varieties of food," she said. "I've traveled the world and been inspired by food."

Cain and her business partner Jennifer Hussar brought in executive chef Jack Coxon from Chicago.

He has worked for the Tavistock Restaurant Collection and the Parker Restaurant Group, cooking at restaurants like the ZED451 Brazilian Steakhouse, The Hampton Social, Harry and Eddie's and The Girl and the Goat. He also ran his own catering company.

"It's a menu of approachable shareable plates for gathering," he said. "It's to have people come together so they don't need to stare at their phones."

The menu includes raw items like tuna tartare and beef carpaccio but seeks to make them more approachable so they're not off-putting to the squeamish, he said. A popular option so far is sliders made with a house blend of pork and beef topped with creamy dijonnaise on a brioche bun.

"We look forward to supplying the town with good service in a social environment," he said. "There's a dark bar with nice lighting. It's an open place where you want to stay."

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant seats 88 people and will add an outdoor patio when the weather warms up.

"Crown Point is a growing community and the timing was right," Cain said. "The town was growing so fast, the timing was right for this type of restaurant. We're bringing great things to town."

Bedarra Bar will initially employ about 15 workers. It took over the former Matey's Irish Pub, near Smalltown Coffee Co.

"It's a little more chaotic on the square," Cain said. "We have a little bit more room and more parking, as well as street parking."

It's equal parts restaurant and bar that is aiming for a "sexy lounge" ambiance. Cain said diners and drinkers can expect a casual but upscale boutique environment in which they can enjoy uniquely crafted food and drinks.

"Everything is fresh," she said. "Nothing is frozen except our French fries and we eventually will be making those in-house. We'll have seasonal items like a peach and burrata salad when it's in season."

She said she hopes to bring a new experience to town.

"It's modern but sophisticated. The food is upscale. It's small shareable dishes with craft cocktails that can be enjoyed in a beautiful atmosphere," she said. "We want to provide a wonderful food and drink experience to our customers with a chef that is second to none."

Bedarra Bar is open 4-11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit bedarrabar.com or call 219-323-3110.

