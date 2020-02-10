Crown Town Grill to close, reopen with new ownership and Polish food

The Crown Town Grill, a classic 1950s-style staple in downtown Crown Point, is closing at the end of this week, but will reopen under new ownership with the addition of pierogi and other Polish fare.
A favorite for many in downtown Crown Point, the nostalgic family-owned diner just north of the Old Courthouse Square at 107 N. Main St. has served Vienna beef hot dogs, burgers, gyros and Valpo Velvet ice cream for the last eight years. The vintage joint was known for its jukebox, counter seating, checkered floors and large collection of tin signs, evoking a bygone era of muscle cars, poodle skirts and golden oldies.
Owners Ron, Deb and Chris Jensen have decided it's time to retire.
"We have some bittersweet news to report. We have sold The Crown Town Grill and are looking forward to retirement," they posted on the business's Facebook page. "We will miss every one of our customers. ￼￼￼Many of you have become like family to us￼. We appreciate all the support you have given us over the last 8 1/2 years and it has been our pleasure to serve you. "
The Crown Town Grill will close for good on Saturday, but the prime downtown Crown Point storefront won't stay vacant long.
"Jerome and Katie Kucharski from Pierogi Square￼ will be reopening a few days later," Crown Town Grill posted on Facebook. "We are really excited about this young couple taking the reins. They have a lot of exciting things planned and we are wishing them great success. Of course there will be a few changes to the menu but you will soon be able to enjoy the addition of their delicious pierogi and Polish food. We look forward to seeing you on the other side of the counter."