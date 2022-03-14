Crude oil prices falling, could signal relief at gas pumps

Crude oil prices have been falling, which could signal some forthcoming relief at the pumps.

The price of crude oil crested over $123 per barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine but has fallen back below $110 a barrel. AAA said consumers may end up paying less at the pumps if the trend continues.

“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”

The national average price of gas was $4.33 on Friday, according to AAA. It ticked down to $4.32 a gallon on Monday.

In Northwest Indiana, the average price of gas was $4.35 in Lake , Porter and LaPorte counties Monday, according to GasBuddy. It was $4.23 a gallon in Newton, Japser, Starke and Pulaski counties.

The average gas price in the Chicago metro was $4.671 per gallon Monday, up from $3.758 a gallon a month ago and $3.105 a gallon a year ago, according to AAA.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels to 244.6 million barrels last week. Demand rose 8.74 million barrels per day to 8.96 million barrels per day, which also contributed to rising prices at the pump but not as much as skyrocketing crude oil prices did.

How the Russian invasion of Ukraine plays out will be the biggest determinant of gas prices, as Russia is a major exporter of gas.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.