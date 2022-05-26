Cruise commemorating historic Cobe Cup Race to take place in Crown Point

In 1909, Louis Chevrolet stood on the east steps of the Crown Point Courthouse after winning the Cobe Trophy Race, a 25-mile automotive road race that was a predecessor to the Indianapolis 500.

The Swiss-born mechanic would of course go on to found the Chevrolet Motor Company.

The Cobe Cup Race only lasted for two years as a competitive auto race but continues to be commemorated in Northwest Indiana on Memorial Day weekend every year.

The Regional Streets Car Club of Indiana, a car enthusiast club that promotes street-rodding and good citizenship, will host the 112th running of the Cobe Cup Race as a commemorative cruise this weekend. People will drive along the original route of the race through Crown Point, Cedar Lake and Lowell. It will feature historic cars like Marktown resident Paul Myer's 1929 Model A Ford.

The cruise kicks off at about 11 a.m. Saturday from the Lake County Fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St in Crown Point. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

The Hobart Wolfgang Choir will perform at the fairgrounds, where awards will be distributed after the cruise.

Named after car enthusiast and Chicago Automobile Club President Ira M. Cobe, the race south of the courthouse has been described as "the first major auto race in the United States" though it was modeled after New York's Vanderbilt Cup Race. It ran at the Crown Point Road Race Circuit in Northwest Indiana in 1909 and then was moved to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the next year. The club meant to bring it back to the Chicago area in 1911 but it never took place again after losing $25,000 the first year and getting displaced by the Indianapolis 500 the next year.

Only Chevrolet, who drove a Buick, and teammate Bob Burman competed in both races.

Cobe opted to hold the first race with the trophy bearing his name just across the state line from Chicago in Lake County to take advantage of the natural topography and because of concerns the city's railroads would interfere with a road course there. Grandstands were built for thousands of fans but they mostly picnicked alongside the roads instead, according to Indiana Landmarks.

"If only briefly then, the world recognized the oft-overlooked Northwest Indiana locales of Crown Point, Lowell, and Cedar Lake as the mecca of Midwestern motorsport," Indiana Landmarks said in a historical article. "Today, the original Cobe Trophy resides at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, prominently displayed as but one of many intriguing artifacts of Indiana’s rich auto racing history."

The cost is $15.

