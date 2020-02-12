Cruisin' Through The Times cruises back to the Indiana Welcome Center

Classic cars from across the ages dating back to the Model T will be displayed when the Cruisin' Through The Times exhibit rolls back into the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond later this month.

Sponsored by The Times Media Company, the exhibit features "a colorful display of antique and classic cars, each paired with The Times’ Region headlines from the year the car was manufactured," according to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

"Cars will range from classics like a 1916 Cornhusker Truck and a 1923 Model T to classics like the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle," the SSCVA said in a press release. "A 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme will also be on display – one of only 225 ever made. Car enthusiasts will enjoy seeing an up-close look at these collector cars."

Cruisin' Through The Times will be displayed from Feb. 22 through April 29 at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Drive, just off the Kennedy Avenue interchange on the Borman Expressway.

An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will take place between 5 and 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Attendees can mingle with the owners of the classic and antique cars.

The Indiana Welcome Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.