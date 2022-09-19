CSX names former Ford executive new president and CEO

CSX, which runs several rail lines through Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs, recently named a new leader.

Joseph Hinrichs, a former president at Ford, was named president and CEO of the Class 1 freight railroad company. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is on the Fortune 500 and one of the largest transportation companies in the country.

“This appointment is the result of a long and deliberate process, in which we identified the strongest candidate to lead CSX through its next phase of growth and transformation. Jim has been at the helm throughout most of the company’s transformation, producing record operating and financial results, focusing on sustainability, and emphasizing the importance of safety. We cannot thank him enough for his contributions to CSX, and his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition,” said John Zillmer, chairman of CSX’s Board of Directors. “The board believes that Joe is a seasoned leader with the relevant experience to lead CSX forward with our full support.”

He succeeds James Foote, who will step down as chief executive on Sept. 26 but stay on in an advisory role through early 2023.

Hinrichs has worked in the automotive, manufacturing and energy sectors for more than 30 years. He oversaw Ford's $160 billion global automotive operations.

“Joe’s great strength is operational excellence. He enabled Ford to execute world-class manufacturing on a global scale, including prioritizing exceptional customer service. In addition to leading complex businesses over his 30-year career, he has proven that he understands how to prioritize safety and efficiency in an industry with dynamics that are similar to those we are navigating today in rail,” Foote said. “On top of that, Joe truly believes that CSX’s people are critical to its success, and he is focused on forging strong relationships across the organization. Given his excellent track record around operational excellence and employee engagement, I am confident Joe is the right person to lead CSX.”

Hinrichs has served as Ford's president of Global Operations, president of the Americas, president of Asia Pacific and Africa, chairman and CEO of Ford China, and chairman and CEO of Ford Canada. He has led many different Ford departments over the years, including Product Development, Purchasing, Manufacturing, Labor Affairs, Marketing and Sales, Government Affairs, Information Technology, Sustainability, Safety and Environmental Engineering.

He also served in executive roles in manufacturing, materials planning, logistics and other sectors.

“I am honored to lead a company as strong and storied as CSX,” Hinrichs said. “My focus on day one will be to continue to execute on the strategy the team has identified: leveraging CSX’s proven operating model as a leader in the railroad industry, to drive growth through innovation, harness transformative technology and build a one-team workforce through an engaging and inclusive culture. I look forward to working closely with the Board, leadership team, labor and government leaders, and the people of CSX to achieve operational excellence that meets industry demand and delivers for our customers and shareholders.”