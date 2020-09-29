Cubs star Kris Bryant becomes brand ambassador for Midwest Express Clinic

Midwest Express Clinic, the chain of express care walk-in clinics in Indiana and Illinois that got its start in Munster, signed Chicago Cubs superstar Kris Bryant as the company’s premier brand ambassador.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Kris Bryant into the MEC family,” MEC Director of Community Relations Muhammad Tayyab said. “This partnership allows us to become more visible and expand our reach to the community while creating awareness around our variety of services and what we stand for as a company.”

Bryant's many distinctions on the diamond include All Star, Rookie of the Year, World Series Champion and National League Most Valuable Player.

“I am thrilled to join the great team at MEC as their premier brand ambassador. This partnership is an opportunity for me to take on an active role to do my part, and contribute to the community in a unique way,” Cubs third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant said. “I’m honored to work with a company who stands for the community, and not just the numbers.”

The Midwest Express Clinic chain operates walk-in clinics in Hammond, Munster, Schererville and Hobart, as well as in Chicago and its suburbs.