Culver's opening in St. John next month, in Hammond next summer

Terpstra has worked in a number of industries over the years, including running the family department store and oil change shops. He was servicing portable toilets with his kids, who he has work with him to show them his work ethic and what he does for a living, at 3 a.m. at Balmoral Park in Crete one morning when he decided he wanted to do something different with his life.

His daughter suggested the restaurant business.

"It was the only thing I hadn't done at that point," he said.

He first looked to bring California cult favorite In-N-Out Burger to Northwest Indiana, but was told they didn't franchise. He considered O'Charley's but it didn't work out. As a softball coach, he was familiar with Culver's, which his team always stopped at when playing in Rockford, Illinois.

So he drove up to Wisconsin to meet Craig Culver, a former A&W franchisee who founded the Culver's chain.

"It's a great concept with great leadership," Terpstra said. "The menu is good, the people are nice, the custard and butter burgers make for a great brand."

Terpstra opened his first Culver's restaurant in Lansing and second in Merrillville by the Southlake Mall. He hopes to continue to grow the Culver's brand in Lake County.