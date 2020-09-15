Culver's opens long-awaited St. John restaurant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Get ready to get your fill of butter burgers and cheese curds in the Tri-town area.

After months of construction, a long-awaited Culver's opened Monday at 9845 Wicker Ave. in St. John.

Fred Terpstra opened his fifth Culver's fast-food burger restaurant on U.S. 41 by Target and Strack & Van Til. Terpstra, a local businessman whose family long ran the Highland Department Store in downtown Highland, also owns Culver's locations in Merrillville, Crown Point, Schererville and Highland, and he plans to open a sixth by the Cabela's and Super Walmart in Hammond next year.

The new 4,200-square-foot restaurant in St. John has 55 employees and five drive-thru lanes for quicker service. The Wisconsin-influenced menu includes butter burgers that were never frozen and are only cooked to order to ensure freshness, as well as cheese curds, frozen custard, shakes, malts, North Atlantic cod sandwiches, Reuben melts and beef pot roast sandwiches.

Terpstra said he had been planning to build in St. John for years because of all the residential growth but had trouble finding the right spot before finally starting construction in April.