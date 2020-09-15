 Skip to main content
Culver's opens long-awaited St. John restaurant
Culver's opens long-awaited St. John restaurant

Culver's opens long-awaited St. John restaurant

A new Culver's in St. John is showing before its opening Monday.

 Joseph S. Pete

Get ready to get your fill of butter burgers and cheese curds in the Tri-town area.

After months of construction, a long-awaited Culver's opened Monday at 9845 Wicker Ave. in St. John.

Fred Terpstra opened his fifth Culver's fast-food burger restaurant on U.S. 41 by Target and Strack & Van Til. Terpstra, a local businessman whose family long ran the Highland Department Store in downtown Highland, also owns Culver's locations in Merrillville, Crown Point, Schererville and Highland, and he plans to open a sixth by the Cabela's and Super Walmart in Hammond next year.

The new 4,200-square-foot restaurant in St. John has 55 employees and five drive-thru lanes for quicker service. The Wisconsin-influenced menu includes butter burgers that were never frozen and are only cooked to order to ensure freshness, as well as cheese curds, frozen custard, shakes, malts, North Atlantic cod sandwiches, Reuben melts and beef pot roast sandwiches.

Terpstra said he had been planning to build in St. John for years because of all the residential growth but had trouble finding the right spot before finally starting construction in April. 

He plans to start construction in March on another Culver's restaurant on a 1.7-acre site off Cabela's Drive by the Little Calumet River in south Hammond.

The new Culver's restaurant in St. John is open from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, call (219) 627-4407 or visit www.culvers.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

