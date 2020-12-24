Culver's restaurants in NWI raise money to help those struggling because of pandemic

Culver's restaurants in Northwest Indiana donated $5,000 to nonprofits in the towns where they operate to help families struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local franchisee Fred Terpstra owns the Wisconsin-style butter burger fast-food restaurants in Merrillville, Schererville, St. John, Crown Point and Highland, with a sixth location expected to open near the Cabela's in Hammond next year. They recently had a day of giving in which they donated 10% of all sales to charity.
"We thought it was appropriate at Christmastime," he said. "With COVID, a lot of families are out of work, and their kids are out of school. We're letting them use it as they see fit to help the families."
Culver's supports different causes throughout the year through its days of giving, such as the American Red Cross and Future Farmers of America.
"Some Culver's stores are struggling a little bit, but fortunately our restaurants are fairly busy," he said. "We can afford it. Many people contributed, and we raised over $5,000 at our five restaurants. We felt good about that because people really need this money, especially before Christmas and the holidays. We're happy to help those folks."
