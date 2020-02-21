Custer Fair that's drawn up to 120,000 people moving from Evanston to Hammond

Custer Fair, a major summer art and crafts festival that has drawn as many as 120,000 visitors, is moving to Hammond after nearly a half century in Evanston.
Organizers Tammy and Steve Szostek plan to relocate the art fair that's had as many as 400 vendors to The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park after 48 years in downtown Evanston. She said Evanston forced them to install expensive crowd control barricades last year, wanted to impose costly new fees for all the parking spaces the fair takes up on city street this year, and torpedoed their attendance by parking a large Cook County mobile command van labeled “Department of Homeland Security” near the front gate last summer.
"It was fire and police monitoring the weather inside the van, but it was parked out there right after Donald Trump made an announcement they were doing immigration raids," Tammy Szostek said. "It made people uneasy, rumors started flying online, and we had protesters on eight city blocks all the way around the premises before we got a chance to explain what was happening."
Attendance at the two-day festival plunged from a record high of 122,000 people in 2018 to fewer than 10,000 last year, Szostek said. About 80,000 to 120,000 people normally attend.
"It's a pretty big event," she said. "It's part of Evanston history."
Szostek said she wasn't able to resolve issues with Evanston, which it paid around $30,000 in fees to last year.
"It will never take place in Evanston again," she said.
Custer Fair will instead take place at Wolf Lake Memorial Park at 2324 Calumet Ave in Hammond from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 20 and June 21 this summer.
The Custer Fair started as a small street festival in 1972. It grew through word of mouth over the years into a major event, featuring painting, photography, handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, three stages of live entertainment, and 30 to 50 food vendors. It was inaugurated into the Illinois Festival Hall of Fame in 1992.
The free festival previously raised money to restore the Piccolo Theatre in Evanston through donations and sales of beer and lemonade. Szostek said it will instead benefit a new charitable cause that has yet to be determined.
"It showcases artists and their talents," she said. "It's a showcase for the art."
She expects that Wolf Lake Pavilion will be able to accommodate about 300 vendors and hopes it will continue to be a big draw at the new location.
"We've seen the huge crowds at Pierogi Fest, and are confident this will continue to draw a lot of people," she said. "People are always looking for a reason to get out of the city for the weekend and we've always had a lot of support for this."
She said it's been an annual tradition for many across the Chicagoland area.
"We certainly welcome it here," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.