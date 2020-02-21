Custer Fair that's drawn up to 120,000 people moving from Evanston to Hammond

"It will never take place in Evanston again," she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Custer Fair will instead take place at Wolf Lake Memorial Park at 2324 Calumet Ave in Hammond from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 20 and June 21 this summer.

The Custer Fair started as a small street festival in 1972. It grew through word of mouth over the years into a major event, featuring painting, photography, handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, three stages of live entertainment, and 30 to 50 food vendors. It was inaugurated into the Illinois Festival Hall of Fame in 1992.

The free festival previously raised money to restore the Piccolo Theatre in Evanston through donations and sales of beer and lemonade. Szostek said it will instead benefit a new charitable cause that has yet to be determined.

"It showcases artists and their talents," she said. "It's a showcase for the art."

She expects that Wolf Lake Pavilion will be able to accommodate about 300 vendors and hopes it will continue to be a big draw at the new location.

"We've seen the huge crowds at Pierogi Fest, and are confident this will continue to draw a lot of people," she said. "People are always looking for a reason to get out of the city for the weekend and we've always had a lot of support for this."