Customer complaints mount during Old National's integration of First Midwest Bank

Deborah Schab had to physically drive to the Dyer branch to get access to her money. She said a man in line was screaming about his experience, saying that he waited more than an hour and a half only to be told they couldn't help him that day. She asked bankers if what he was saying was true and they should just go home so they're not wasting their time.

After they reassured her, she ended up opting to wait in line but came to regret it.

"Forty-five minutes later, I got to the front only to be told they can't help me, go home," she said. "It was absolute mayhem in the line and also when someone finally got waited on only to be turned away. There were lots of angry people."