Customer complaints mount during Old National's integration of First Midwest Bank

Winfield resident Ryan Christy had a business account with First Midwest Bank for 13 years.
He knew all the staff at his local branch.
Then Evansville-based Old National Bank took over.
"I never had an issue until the merger," he said. "It was all different people. They told me they made some changes."
Christy accidentally paid his house payment from the wrong account and decided to close the account to avoid any such mishaps in the future.
He was told he couldn't do it over the phone and that he had to come into a branch. He waited for more than 45 minutes in a drive-through only to discover as he drove away and looked at the receipt that his account remained open. He was told he had to make an appointment to come into the branch, where he argued with them for more than two hours about closing his account.
"It was crazy," he said. "Never in my life have I experienced anything like it. They were rude to me from the beginning and after I had the same conversation 12 times I got a little frustrated."
Customer complaints mounted as Old National Bank began integrating First Midwest Bank branches following the banks' merger. Customers complained about debit cards being declined, being locked out of their accounts online, being allowed to overdraft their accounts without any warning and having to wait for hours on the phone to get their questions cleared up.
The banks announced the merger last year. It was finalized in July.
Old National Bank, the largest bank in Indiana, sent out letters, new debit cards, instructions and welcome packages to First Midwest customers to welcome them into the fold.
But issues and frustrations piled up over the last few weeks.
Deborah Schab had to physically drive to the Dyer branch to get access to her money. She said a man in line was screaming about his experience, saying that he waited more than an hour and a half only to be told they couldn't help him that day. She asked bankers if what he was saying was true and they should just go home so they're not wasting their time.
After they reassured her, she ended up opting to wait in line but came to regret it.
"Forty-five minutes later, I got to the front only to be told they can't help me, go home," she said. "It was absolute mayhem in the line and also when someone finally got waited on only to be turned away. There were lots of angry people."
Old National Bank spokesperson Kathy Schoettlin said most customers have not had any problems during the integration of First Midwest, which has multiple branches in the Region.
"We had 300,000 client accounts — including online banking and bill pay — convert with no issue," she said.
Schoettlin said the bank was working to resolve any issues, such as a snafu with debit cards that its debit card provider quickly resolved.
"We had some clients enter inaccurate online banking passwords, so they had to call or visit a banking center to reset for authentication purposes," she said. "As some clients were attempting to activate their debit cards, using instructions received prior to conversion, our debit card provider was experiencing technical issues with activation lines and connectivity, which caused wait times. Regardless, we apologize to any client that was inconvenienced in any way."
