CVS adds more healthy food options at its Indiana stores

CVS is adding 300 more alternative healthy food options at its Indiana stores.

The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain, the nation's largest, has added in-store displays with "better-for-you" brands like Larabar, Public Goods, The Good Bean, Calbee, BEAR Yoyo’s and EPIC. It's also added 30 new healthier snacks under the Gold Emblem line, such as chili-spiced mango and sesame tahini.

The "fuel up and go" displays offers products like Sahale Snacks Asian Sesame Edamame Bean & Nut Snack Mix; Loma Linda Plant Based Protein Chipotle Bowl; Emmy’s Organics Chocolate Covered Coconut Cookies Mint Bites; Just Water Cherry Infused Water; Stryve Green Chile Biltong Stick; and Barnana Organic Ridged Plantain Chips. New "on-trend" displays showcase products like Public Goods Organic Goji Berry Trail Mix and The Good Bean Chili Lime Chickpeas.

"This expanded assortment of offerings is the latest way CVS Pharmacy continues to help serve as a premier health and wellness destination, helping to make access to healthier choices easier for millions of customers by avoiding extra trips to specialty and grocery stores," the pharmacy chain said in a news release.