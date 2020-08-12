CVS adds more healthy food options at its Indiana stores

CVS is adding 300 more alternative healthy food options at its Indiana stores.
The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain, the nation's largest, has added in-store displays with "better-for-you" brands like Larabar, Public Goods, The Good Bean, Calbee, BEAR Yoyo’s and EPIC. It's also added 30 new healthier snacks under the Gold Emblem line, such as chili-spiced mango and sesame tahini.
The "fuel up and go" displays offers products like Sahale Snacks Asian Sesame Edamame Bean & Nut Snack Mix; Loma Linda Plant Based Protein Chipotle Bowl; Emmy’s Organics Chocolate Covered Coconut Cookies Mint Bites; Just Water Cherry Infused Water; Stryve Green Chile Biltong Stick; and Barnana Organic Ridged Plantain Chips. New "on-trend" displays showcase products like Public Goods Organic Goji Berry Trail Mix and The Good Bean Chili Lime Chickpeas.
"This expanded assortment of offerings is the latest way CVS Pharmacy continues to help serve as a premier health and wellness destination, helping to make access to healthier choices easier for millions of customers by avoiding extra trips to specialty and grocery stores," the pharmacy chain said in a news release.
CVS also expanded its Gold Emblem items to include more snacks and grocery staples without gluten, sugar or cholesterol. It's ramped-up Gold Emblem offerings are USDA organic, non-GMO project verified, heart-healthy and high in protein.
New Gold Emblem store-brand products include plantain chips, dried probiotic apricots and ground turmeric.
Rival Walgreens pursued a similar initiative a few years ago, adding more fresh produce like apples and bananas at many locations.
CVS has multiple locations across Northwest Indiana, including in Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, Munster, Highland, Schererville, Merrillville, Crown Point, Dyer, Chesterton, Portage, Griffith, Gary, Valparaiso, Hobart and Cedar Lake.
