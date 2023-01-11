 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVS eyeing purchase of Oak Street Health, report states

CVS eyeing purchase of Oak Street Health, report states

Oak Street Health in Gary is shown.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CVS Health Corp. is exploring an acquisition of Oak Street Heath, a health care provider with clinics in Northwest Indiana, Bloomberg News reported.

The Chicago-based healthcare provider runs primary care centers for Medicare recipients, including in Hammond, Gary, Chicago Heights and Blue Island.

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 1/10/23

The deal would value Oak Street at more than $10 billion, including debt, Bloomberg reported. The talks are reportedly ongoing and still could end without a definitive agreement for a merger.

After the report was published, Oak Street Health's shares soared from $22.57 a share Monday to a high of $29.85 a share, placing its market capitalization at more than $5.5 billion.

"We don’t comment on rumors or speculation," said CVS Health Spokesman T.J. Crawford.

Both CVS and its chief competitor Walgreens have been looking to diversify beyond just being traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies into other medical spaces. CVS for instance has added Minute Clinics at many of its Northwest Indiana locations while Walgreens has repurposed part of its pharmacies in the Calumet Region to include Village Medical primary care offices.

People are also reading…

Oak Street Health was founded in 2012 and aims to provide comprehensive preventative care to older adults, including with integrated health services and personalized wellness plans. It also offers its patients education, social activities and wellness tips to help them stay healthy and live life more fully.

It has medical offices in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood and on the east side of central Hammond, near the Roxanna neighborhood in neighboring East Chicago.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

