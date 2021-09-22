CVS hiring to fill more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana and Illinois after bumping up its starting pay

CVS Health is hiring to fill more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana and Illinois.
The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain, which has multiple locations all across the Calumet Region, has more than 25,000 clinical and retail jobs it's hiring for. CVS is planning a hiring event Friday in which it hopes to hire 475 people in Indiana and 600 in Illinois.
CVS plans to ramp up staff for the flu season this weekend at a time when COVID-19 vaccinations and tests remain in demand. The company said it needs pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail associates for both full- and part-time positions. It needs to fill the jobs as soon as possible as it wants to be ready to administer coronavirus booster shots and inoculate those who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.
Thus far, CVS has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and tested people for coronavirus more than 32 million times.
“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president, CVS health and president, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”
Last month, the retailer raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour effective in July 2022.
CVS, which employs more than 300,000 people nationwide, said it offers competitive pay, paid training and benefits like health insurance, vacation, paid holiday, discounted stock, tuition reimbursement a 20% to 30% discount and a 401K with company match. Employees who refer pharmacists or pharmacy techs can get cash bonuses.
Anyone interested in applying can visit the CVS website or text “CVS” to 25000. The entire event will be virtual with no applications or interviews on-site at any of the pharmacies.
“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we’re making it easier for qualified and caring candidates to join our team and contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Jeffrey Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, CVS Health.
For more information, visit cvs.com.
