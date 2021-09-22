CVS hiring to fill more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana and Illinois after bumping up its starting pay

CVS Health is hiring to fill more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana and Illinois.

The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain, which has multiple locations all across the Calumet Region, has more than 25,000 clinical and retail jobs it's hiring for. CVS is planning a hiring event Friday in which it hopes to hire 475 people in Indiana and 600 in Illinois.

CVS plans to ramp up staff for the flu season this weekend at a time when COVID-19 vaccinations and tests remain in demand. The company said it needs pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail associates for both full- and part-time positions. It needs to fill the jobs as soon as possible as it wants to be ready to administer coronavirus booster shots and inoculate those who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus far, CVS has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and tested people for coronavirus more than 32 million times.