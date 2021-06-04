 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVS offering chance to win Super Bowl tickets, free cruises, tropical vacations to people who get vaccinated
alert urgent

CVS offering chance to win Super Bowl tickets, free cruises, tropical vacations to people who get vaccinated

CVS offering chance to win Super Bowl tickets, free cruises and tropical vacations to people who get vaccinated

CVS is offering people who get vaccinated at its pharmacies a chance to win Super Bowl tickets, free cruises and tropical vacations.

 AP file

Ohio first rolled out a lottery offering people the chance to win $1 million by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the nation's largest pharmacy chain is rolling out the opportunity to win big as an incentive of its own.

CVS, which operates pharmacies all across Northwest Indiana, is launching a sweepstakes in which the people who get vaccinated at its stores can win Super Bowl tickets, tropical vacations, free cruises or date nights.

People who get inoculated against COVID-19 over a six-week period can win weekly drawings and grand prizes at the #OneStepCloser.

“We're grateful for the millions people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

CVS has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccine shots so far but is attempting to win over the 17.6% of adults over the age 18 who are hesitant about getting a vaccine, according to CDC household pulse survey.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain partnered with several companies like Procter & Gamble to offer the prizes, which include five free vacations to Bermuda, an all-expenses-paid trip to the Super Bowl, and 100 7-day Norwegian Cruise Line cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, or Europe. People who get vaccinated also can win $500 in cash, $5,000 for family reunion, $100 Hinge gift cards, tours to international destinations and a VIP package for two to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Anyone over the age of 18 who got the vaccination at a CVS Pharmacy or through CVS health before July 10 is eligible to win.

For more information or to enter, visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps.

+8 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Filipino restaurant, Skechers, Fluid Coffeebar, Chick-fil-A, dog groomers opening; Connie's Classy Cubs closing after 20 years
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency rewards credit cards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts