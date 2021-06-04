CVS offering chance to win Super Bowl tickets, free cruises, tropical vacations to people who get vaccinated

Ohio first rolled out a lottery offering people the chance to win $1 million by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the nation's largest pharmacy chain is rolling out the opportunity to win big as an incentive of its own.

CVS, which operates pharmacies all across Northwest Indiana, is launching a sweepstakes in which the people who get vaccinated at its stores can win Super Bowl tickets, tropical vacations, free cruises or date nights.

People who get inoculated against COVID-19 over a six-week period can win weekly drawings and grand prizes at the #OneStepCloser.

“We're grateful for the millions people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”