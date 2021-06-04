CVS offering chance to win Super Bowl tickets, free cruises, tropical vacations to people who get vaccinated

Ohio first rolled out a lottery offering people the chance to win $1 million by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.
Now the nation's largest pharmacy chain is rolling out the opportunity to win big as an incentive of its own.
CVS, which operates pharmacies all across Northwest Indiana, is launching a sweepstakes in which the people who get vaccinated at its stores can win Super Bowl tickets, tropical vacations, free cruises or date nights.
People who get inoculated against COVID-19 over a six-week period can win weekly drawings and grand prizes at the #OneStepCloser.
“We're grateful for the millions people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”
CVS has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccine shots so far but is attempting to win over the 17.6% of adults over the age 18 who are hesitant about getting a vaccine, according to CDC household pulse survey.
The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain partnered with several companies like Procter & Gamble to offer the prizes, which include five free vacations to Bermuda, an all-expenses-paid trip to the Super Bowl, and 100 7-day Norwegian Cruise Line cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, or Europe. People who get vaccinated also can win $500 in cash, $5,000 for family reunion, $100 Hinge gift cards, tours to international destinations and a VIP package for two to attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Anyone over the age of 18 who got the vaccination at a CVS Pharmacy or through CVS health before July 10 is eligible to win.
For more information or to enter, visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps.