CVS rolls out coronavirus antibody tests at its MinuteClinics
The coronavirus swept around the world so quickly in part because it's often asymptomatic, carried by people who have no dry cough, fever or other outward signs of the disease.

People can find out if they ever contracted the virus by taking an antibody test.

CVS Health is rolling out COVID-19 antibody tests at all its MinuteClinic locations across the country, including in Northwest Indiana.

Customers can schedule the test without a doctor's order and without an appointment, including on evenings and weekends. The results come back in about 15 minutes.

CVS Health operates about 1,100 MinuteClinic locations inside its pharmacies in 33 states nationwide, including in Munster, Crown Point, Chesterton, Valparaiso, LaPorte, and Demotte. 

“After successfully piloting the antibody test offering at more than 100 MinuteClinic locations earlier this year, and recently launching the service at all of our clinic locations in Massachusetts and Texas, we have seen steady interest in affordable COVID-19 antibody testing,” said Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic. “Being able to provide patients with easy access to a rapid antibody test at MinuteClinic locations to help determine previous infection is a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to supporting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The test is administered with a finger stick blood sample. It looks for antibodies generated from a previous infection with the virus.

“These tests can help patients determine if they may have been infected with COVID-19 in the past,” said Angela Patterson, chief nurse practitioner officer and MinuteClinic vice president for CVS Health. “While these tests have been found to be very accurate, patients need to keep in mind that it can take the body up to two weeks to generate enough antibodies to be detected by a test, so testing too soon after a suspected infection may not yield an accurate result.”

The test costs $38 at the time of service, and can be made with cash, credit, debit, HSA or FSA, or billed to Medicaid.

For more information, visit cvs.com.

