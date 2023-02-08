CVS, the nation's largest pharmacy chain, plans to acquire Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal valued at $10.6 billion that will affect patients in north Lake County.

The Chicago-based health care provider operates primary care centers for Medicare recipients, including in Hammond and Gary. It also has offices in Chicago Heights and Blue Island just across the state line.

CVS, which is buying Oak Street Health for $39 a share, said the company "has demonstrated that its model is scalable."

"Combining Oak Street Health's platform with CVS Health's unmatched reach will create the premier value-based primary care solution," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Enhancing our value-based offerings is core to our strategy as we continue to redefine how people access and experience care that is more affordable, convenient and connected."

CVS had been adjusting its business model in recent years, closing several locations around Northwest Indiana and opening minute clinics to broaden its services.

The Rhode Island-based chain said the merger could help reduce health care costs and improve outcomes in underserved communities. It's estimated that more than 50% of Oak Street Health's customers are at risk of food insecurity, isolation or housing issues.

Oak Street Health operates 169 medical centers in 21 states. It employs 600 doctors and has a technology system, Canopy, that determines the appropriate amount of care for each patient.

"This agreement with CVS Health will accelerate our ability to deliver on our mission and continue improving health outcomes, lowering medical costs, and providing a better patient experience while offering significant value to our shareholders," said Oak Street Health CEO Mike Pykosz. "Together with CVS Health, we will have access to greater resources and capabilities to expand the reach of our platform, provide more opportunities for our teammates and, most importantly, make a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients we serve."

Pykosz will continue to lead Oak Street Health, which will be folded into CVS Health's Health Care Delivery organization going forward.

CVS plans to fund the deal through available resources and its already existing financing capacity without having to take any additional loans. It's expected the transaction will close this year.

The pharmacy chain expects Oak Street Health will have over 300 centers by 2026 and that it will attain more than $500 million in synergy over time as a result of the consolidation.

"We believe that in partnership with CVS Health, Oak Street Health can accelerate its growth and provide an attractive return to our shareholders over time," Chief Financial Officer Shawn M. Guertin said.