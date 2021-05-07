CVS, Walmart pharmacies now giving COVID-19 vaccines to walk-ins

CVS, Walmart and Sam's Club no longer require an appointment to get a coronavirus vaccine, making it easier to get vaccinated than ever before.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in the Hoosier State.
The Arkansas-based retail giant has multiple locations in Northwest Indiana, including Hammond, Schererville, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Michigan City, LaPorte and Rensselaer, as well as just across the state line in Lansing.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness at Walmart. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”
Walmart will continue to schedule COVID-19 vaccine shots through the Indiana Department of Health. But now it's also doing walk-up appointments for customers and employees at its more than 5,100 pharmacies nationwide. The big-box retailer said that it's a convenient option for people to get a shot while already out shopping and that it would roll out new programs to encourage people to get the vaccine, such as by establishing mobile clinics at places like the National Hot Rod Association's Southern Nationals Event in Commerce, Georgia.
The company said 4,000 of its Walmart and Sam's Club stores are giving out the vaccine in places deemed Medically Underserved Areas by the Health Resources and Services Location. Walmart, which employ more than 42,300 people in Indiana, is encouraging its employees to get the vaccine by giving them two hours of paid time off to do it, letting them get vaccinated during their shifts and giving them up to three days of paid leave if they have any side effects.
Walmart offers the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all its pharmacies. Membership is not required to get the vaccine at Sam's Club.
CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 locations in Indiana, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana. CVS has administered more than 17 million coronavirus vaccines nationwide.
“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the president’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”
For more information or to sign up for a shot, visit coronavirus.in.gov.