CVS, Walmart pharmacies now giving COVID-19 vaccines to walk-ins

CVS, Walmart and Sam's Club no longer require an appointment to get a coronavirus vaccine, making it easier to get vaccinated than ever before.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in the Hoosier State.

The Arkansas-based retail giant has multiple locations in Northwest Indiana, including Hammond, Schererville, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Michigan City, LaPorte and Rensselaer, as well as just across the state line in Lansing.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness at Walmart. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”