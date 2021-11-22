CVS won't say how many of its 900 store closings will be in Northwest Indiana

CVS plans to shutter 900 stores nationwide as it pivots to offering more primary care and minute-clinic services, as well as prescription delivery.

The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain, the nation's largest, won't say how many stores it may close in Northwest Indiana, where it has an extensive footprint and recently took over the homegrown Fagan Pharmacy chain.

"It’s important to note these changes to our store footprint won’t begin until the end of Q1 2022 — we’ll provide more details, including specific locations, when available," spokesman Charlie Rice-Minoso said."The decision to close stores over the course of the next three years follows a deep analytical look at changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs. It’s about optimizing our footprint and updating some store locations that were chosen years — or decades — ago. Closing these stores allows us to invest in our colleagues and our consumer experience."

CVS said it is trying to avoid layoffs.

"All impacted colleagues will be offered opportunities in other locations or roles in the company," Rice-Minoso said. "In fact, we are creating a dedicated team that will be focused on helping to redeploy impacted colleagues."