Dairy Queen in Valparaiso closes over COVID-19 exposure

The Dairy Queen Grill and Chill at 3029 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso announced Sunday it would shut down to undergo a deep clean and test all its employees for the coronavirus, which has infected 16.5 million people and killed more than 654,000 worldwide.

"The safety and health of our customers and employees are extremely important to us," the Dairy Queen posted on social media Sunday. "For that reason, we will be closing today through mid week for a complete store sanitization and for thorough testing of our staff due to a recent COVID exposure. We ask for patience as we enter this situation and we really appreciate your understanding. We will keep you updated here and we hope to see everyone again soon."