Dairy Queen in Valparaiso closes over COVID-19 exposure

A Dairy Queen in Valparaiso has closed up shop temporarily after a COVID-19 exposure.
The Dairy Queen Grill and Chill at 3029 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso announced Sunday it would shut down to undergo a deep clean and test all its employees for the coronavirus, which has infected 16.5 million people and killed more than 654,000 worldwide.
"The safety and health of our customers and employees are extremely important to us," the Dairy Queen posted on social media Sunday. "For that reason, we will be closing today through mid week for a complete store sanitization and for thorough testing of our staff due to a recent COVID exposure. We ask for patience as we enter this situation and we really appreciate your understanding. We will keep you updated here and we hope to see everyone again soon."
Anyone craving a Blizzard, Dilly Bar or chicken strips in the interim can visit the Dairy Queen at 2002 Laporte Ave. in Valparaiso, which remains open.
A growing number of Northwest Indiana Northwest Indiana restaurants have temporarily closed after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including Fiddlehead Restaurant, Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also closed for nearly a week for a precautionary deep cleaning after a busy holiday weekend.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.