Dark Lord Day tickets go on sale Saturday

Every spring, thousands of craft beer lovers from across the world descend on an otherwise sleepy industrial park in the shadow of a municipal water tower in Munster for a day of festivities that includes blaring heavy metal, rare bottle exchanges, food trucks and one of the world's most celebrated and coveted beers.
The public can snag a chance to attend one of the Region's wildest parties this Saturday.
3 Floyds is putting Dark Lord Day tickets on sale at noon on March 23. As many as 9,000 people attend the annual Dark Lord Day bottle release of the brewery's "demonic" Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout, which users of RateBeer have voted best in the world. The strong, molassesy beer is brewed with coffee, Mexican vanilla and Indian sugar, and packs a more potent alcohol-by-volume punch than wine.
This year, Dark Lord Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 18 outside 3 Floyds brewpub at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster.
Tickets to the 21-and-older festival are $180, with a limit of two tickets per purchaser. The Dark Lord forbids reselling or transfers, and 3 Floyds requires that the name on the ticket must match the ID of the ticket holder.
Each ticket entitles the holder to admission to the festival, a day of live heavy metal music, four 22-ounce bomber bottles of 2019 Dark Lord Russian-Style Imperial Stout, one randomly selected bottle of a rare 2019 Dark Lord variant, and a tote bag to haul them around. The bottle allotment is per person, so one can't buy two tickets to get twice as many bottles.
Food, merchandise and of course draft beer will be available for purchase at the cashless festival. 3 Floyds does not offer any refunds.
It's the only day of the year 3 Floyds sells the 15 percent ABV and 50 International Bitterness Unit Russian Imperial Stout, which is so highly coveted a single bottle of a variant is selling for as much as $450 on the secondary market online, and people even sell their empty Dark Lord bottles on eBay. The stout is currently rated as one of the top 50 beers in the world on RateBeer, one of the most widely used beer ranking websites among craft beer aficionados.
Dark Lord Day has blossomed into such a huge event that other Region craft breweries, such as 18th Street Brewery in Hammond and Flossmoor Station Restaurant & Brewery, do their own special bottle releases in the days leading up to the event, to capitalize on the influx of craft beer lovers in the Region.
For more information, or tickets starting Saturday, visit www.darklordday.com/tickets.