The Region’s biggest, wildest and most metal craft beer festival will return this spring.

3 Floyds is bringing back Dark Lord Day on May 20.

Craft beer connoisseurs from all over the world will flock to the craft brewery in a quiet suburban industrial park, 9750 Indiana Parkway, in Munster in search of the “demonic Russian-Style Imperial Stout brewed with coffee, Mexican vanilla and Indiana sugar” that “defies description.” The potent 15% ABV beer is typically available to the masses once a year.

“After three long years without a festival, we are beyond excited for the return of Dark Lord Day,” 3 Floyds marketing manager Taylor Dawson said. “Our crew is looking forward to bringing the party back to Munster with lots of beer, metal and the typical Dark Lord debauchery.”

Dark Lord has often been rated one of the best beers in the world by RateBeer. 3 Floyds releases the thick, malty, big-bodied Russian Imperial stout every spring, along with a few unique variants.

Typically, a ticket will get a person two bottles of Dark Lord, two bottles of variants and admission to the festival. It features a daylong lineup of heavy-metal bands, food trucks, many 3 Floyds beers, and craft beer aficionados swapping rare bottles from around the world, a practice that dates back to when craft beer was far less common and harder to come by.

Tickets will go on sale at noon at noon March 18.

“Additional details on Dark Lord packages, bands and guest breweries will be announced in the upcoming weeks,” Dawson said. “All information will be listed on darklordday.com.”

3 Floyds held Dark Lord Day virtually for the past few years, having people place orders online and drop by to pick up their beers. More than 6,000 people typically flock to the festival, which serves as a pilgrimage of sorts.

The craft brewery started in 1996 and is known for its heavy-metal aesthetic, “It’s Not Normal” attitude and aggressively hopped beers like Alpha King and Zombie Dust. RateBeer says it’s one of the best breweries in the world.

Originally launched in Hammond, the brewery has attained a loyal following and become a fixture at bars, restaurants, supermarkets and liquor stores in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area. It closed its beloved brewpub during the pandemic in 2020 but remains a production brewery that has expanded its distribution to 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Its Dark Lord Beer is highly coveted. A bidder recently spent $300 in an auction to buy a three-pack that included the RyeBADL and Lounge Against the Macromachine variants. It’s held in such esteem among fans of craft beer that people even sell the Dark Lord empties on eBay, asking $15 apiece.