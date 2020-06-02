You are the owner of this article.
Darvin Furniture launches program to recognize first responders, front-line workers
Darvin Furniture in Orland Park.

 Joseph S. Pete

Darvin Furniture & Mattress in Orland Park, a regional destination retailer that ranks Northwest Indiana as a primary market, has launched a new community hero program to honor nurses, EMTs and others risking their lives during the coronavirus public health crisis.

The furniture store plans to recognize first responders and front-line workers in the fight against coronavirus on its website and social media pages.

“Unprecedented times require unprecedented responses,” Darvin President Will Harris said. “The jobs these community heroes do for all of us is very hard on them and their families. Nominating one of them is easy to do and my hope is that the full impact of recognizing so many will in some small way let them know how much we appreciate what they sacrifice.

Anyone can nominate anyone "they feel is a hero during these challenging times." The public can vote online for a favorite hero, who are selected weekly.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez

Winners get a Darvin Furniture gift card and get entered into a grand prize drawing.

"Whether it’s nominating community heroes each week or voting on those who have been nominated, our hope at Darvin is we can help shine a light on those who have, during these very tough times, been an inspiration to us and helped protect us,” Harris said.

To nominate someone, go to Darvin's website, darvin.com, fill out a nomination form, and add comments about why that person is deserve of recognition.

Darvin Furniture is a 100-year-old family-owned business that claims to be Chicagoland's largest furniture and mattress store. It operates a 200,000-square-foot showroom on 11 acres that draws people regionally.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

