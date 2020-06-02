Darvin Furniture launches program to recognize first responders, front-line workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Darvin Furniture & Mattress in Orland Park, a regional destination retailer that ranks Northwest Indiana as a primary market, has launched a new community hero program to honor nurses, EMTs and others risking their lives during the coronavirus public health crisis.

The furniture store plans to recognize first responders and front-line workers in the fight against coronavirus on its website and social media pages.

“Unprecedented times require unprecedented responses,” Darvin President Will Harris said. “The jobs these community heroes do for all of us is very hard on them and their families. Nominating one of them is easy to do and my hope is that the full impact of recognizing so many will in some small way let them know how much we appreciate what they sacrifice.”

Anyone can nominate anyone "they feel is a hero during these challenging times." The public can vote online for a favorite hero, who are selected weekly.

Winners get a Darvin Furniture gift card and get entered into a grand prize drawing.