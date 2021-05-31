Data center project to test crop-picking robots that could be used in space and on farms

Purdue University Northwest will test out crop-picking robots at a new greenhouse at the Digital Crossroads Data Center in Hammond.
A team of Purdue University Northwest College of Technology researchers have landed more than $1 million in federal and private funding to test the new agricultural technology, which has the potential to help farmers facing labor shortages, foster a new agtech industry and save astronauts from doing manual labor on a lunar or Martian colony.
"Machine operators would remotely pick tomatoes, strawberries, fruits and vegetables," Purdue University Northwest Economic Development Director Don Babcock said. "You can grow the vegetable and fruit and harvest them remotely when they're ripe. That's the concept. It's something really unique we're doing in Northwest Indiana we need to amplify."
Purdue Northwest landed $726,389 through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Scaling Pandemic Resilience Through Innovation and Technology Challenge. It was one of 44 universities to win the grand funding out of a pool of 238 applicants nationwide.
“We are excited to be awarded an EDA SPRINT Challenge grant to support this innovative project,” said Niaz Latif, dean of the College of Technology and interim dean of the College of Engineering and Sciences at Purdue Northwest. “This transformative work will create jobs and have a positive economic impact.”
Digital Crossroads is contributing $276,000 toward the project. It's also building a 4,000-square-hour greenhouse that will be powered by waste heat from the data center and leased to Purdue Northwest.
“Project TRAVERSE and the new Digital Crossroad data center in Hammond are great examples of the transformation happening in Northwest Indiana,” said Thomas Dakich, managing member of Digital Crossroad. “Together, we are forming the foundation for a digital economy that will bring additional investment and jobs to the Region.”
Purdue University Northwest will operate the robots remotely to pick crops in what could ultimately because a new occupation, said Mont Handley, entrepreneur in residence and associate director at the PNW Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center, as well as the principal investigator of Project TRAVERSE.
“Project TRAVERSE will allow the United States to recover from decades of trade imbalance for produce, provide resilient harvests of healthy, nutrient-rich produce to the public during pandemics or other global supply chain disruptions, and offer remote and safe employment to a nimble workforce skilled in remote management of horticulture crops,” Handley said.
The project was meant to address supply chain disruptions that took place during the coronavirus pandemic and potentially help humankind colonize the universe.
"We got the idea from a NASA solicitation on how to make the moon and Mars habitable," Handley said. "You don't want highly trained astronauts to do the physical work of picking produce in a greenhouse."
Robots powered by artificial intelligence have failed at picking crops at the peak of ripeness, so the plan is instead to have people do it using home gaming systems, Handley said.
Remote harvesting could help produce growers who have trouble finding workers and mean paychecks for people, including as a temp gig for people who are furloughed.
"This is really on track with Purdue's role as a land grant institution," he said. "It's the democritization of robots, making them as inexpensive as a used pickup truck for small growers who might be growing heirloom produce."
Purdue Northwest will begin the research project in June but it will be several more weeks before the robots are installed. Researchers will first pick tomatoes and then later strawberries.
"There's a lot of potential for new ventures to spin out of this," Handley said.