Dave VanDyke, 'visionary' developer of upscale homes, killed in motorcycle accident

"He was a visionary who had a place in his heart for this area," Dernulc said. "He really tried to make it a better place."

VanDyke founded Precision Construction as a residential and commercial contractor in 1985. The company has gone on to build or renovate luxury houses, student dorms, shopping centers, offices, medical facilities, hotels, churches and commercial buildings.

"He built some of the premier houses in this area," Dernulc said. "His homes were always of good quality. They always had a good look. Upscale housing was his niche."

Town of Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers said an accident that later proved fatal took place at the intersection of Tremont Road and East Oakhill Road at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

VanDyke was a fighter all his life but was overwhelmed by the injuries he suffered in the crash, Dernulc said.

The cause and manner of death were not immediately available.

"As a person, he loved this area," Dernulc said. "He loved his God. He was a person that wanted to make a difference. He wanted to be known as a visionary. On the political side, he wasn't looking what party they were. He was looking for the right people."