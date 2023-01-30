David Bochnowski to retire as executive chairman of Peoples Bank parent company

David Bochnowski, the executive chairman of the board of directors of Finward Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, is retiring at the end of June.

His son, President and CEO Benjamin J. Bochnowski, will succeed him as chairman of the board as part of a planned succession.

“Since 1981, it has been my honor to serve our customers, communities, and the Peoples team, as we utilize the resources entrusted to us to build the regional economies of Northwest Indiana and more recently Chicagoland,” David Bochnowski said. “From our roots as a savings and loan to our current charter as a publicly traded bank, we have provided hundreds of millions of lending dollars for home buying, consumer needs, and small business development. In addition, our wealth management services continue to provide exceptional investment advice to a growing customer base."

On June 30, David Bochnowski will retire as executive chairman and a board member of the holding company for Peoples Bank. He steered the ship through many triumphs and tribulations over the years.

"Throughout the many challenges of rapidly changing customer preferences and the ups and downs of numerous business cycles, a Great Recession and a pandemic, Peoples Bank has remained faithful to our 113-year legacy of community banking excellence," he said. "I shall always be grateful for this opportunity and thank our customers and the dedicated Peoples team for their support in all my endeavors.”

Also an attorney, David Bochnowski long oversaw the Munster-based bank, which has 26 branches across Lake and Porter counties and the greater Chicago area.

“David Bochnowski has worked tirelessly for the shareholders, employees, customers and communities of Peoples Bank and Finward Bancorp over the past four decades,” said Benjamin Bochnowski. “He had the vision and courage to raise capital at a small savings and loan during a tumultuous time and forge the path for the company we have become today. His unwavering commitment to this company has been an example to all of us at Peoples Bank, and we would not be where we are without him. It has been a pleasure to work side by side with him over the past decade, and his support and guidance along the way have given us what we need to continue the work he started when he joined Peoples Bank.”

David Bochnowski ran Peoples Bank as CEO for 35 years and worked in the banking industry for 43 years. He served as executive chairman of Finward Bancorp since 2016 when he stepped down as CEO, handing over the reins of the family-run bank to his son.

He previously chaired America’s Community Bankers, the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council and the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions.

He also served as an advisory council member to the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies and the Board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis.

“The Board of Directors is extremely grateful for the dedication and leadership David has provided the bancorp for the last 40-plus years,” said Anthony M. Puntillo, the Bancorp’s lead director. “During his tenure as chairman and CEO of Finward Bancorp and Peoples Bank, the Bancorp grew from approximately $127 million to $2.05 billion in total assets.”

Active in the community, David Bochnowksi chaired One Region and the Legacy Foundacy. He's served on the boards of Calumet College, Valparaiso University and Community Healthcare System.

His many awards include induction into the Northwest Indiana Times Business and Industry Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Committee, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Northwest Indiana Urban League and the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana’s highest civilian honor.

“In my 18 years as a director, I witnessed David demonstrate the consistent clear vision and steady inspiration that was necessary to drive the bank’s success," Puntillo said. "I am confident that the independent directors’ implementation of the bancorp’s chair selection process as part of its overall succession planning strategy, including direction from an outside consultant, has led us to our best choice. As the bank’s CEO, Ben has demonstrated success at building upon David’s legacy. I am certain he will continue to do the same as our new board chair.”

Benjamin J. Bochnowski joined the bank in 2010, was promoted to chief operating officer and executive vice president in 2013, advanced to president and chief operating officer in 2015 and took the helm as CEO upon his father's retirement from that position in 2016.

He serves as a board member for One Region, Allies for Community Business, the Indiana Bankers Association and the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions Board.

“I congratulate Ben on his new role and look forward to continuing to work with him during our transition. As CEO, he brings the experience and leadership perspective that meets market expectations of product and delivery channels necessary for banking in an era of ever-evolving technology," David Bochnowski said. "In addition, he has built a strong leadership group complimented by an enthusiastic Peoples team dedicated to responding to ever-changing customer preferences."

In his tenure as CEO, he has led Peoples Bank to significant growth through acquisitions.

"Ben’s understanding of banking policy garnered through experience at the state and national levels, including membership on the board of the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, will blend well in the boardroom as he leads the stewardship of shareholder investment in Finward Bancorp," David Bochnowski said. "I join in the confidence shown by the independent members of the board in selecting Ben as our chairman and know that he is ready for the challenges of this position especially in these uncertain domestic and geopolitical times.”