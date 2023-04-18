David's Bridal filed for bankruptcy and could close all stores if no buyer emerges to save it.

The Pennsylvania-based bridal retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey, the second time in five years it has filed for bankruptcy. The chain has stores in the Merrillville Plaza at 1700 E. 80th St. in Hobart, in the Park Pointe Plaza Shopping Center in Orland Park and in the Evergreen Plaza Shopping Center in Evergreen Park.

It's often located near malls and is just across from the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

The company is planning to lay off about 9,000 of its 11,000 employees, or more than 82% of its workforce.

The retailer said its stores and website will continue to operate normally for the time being. David's Bridal said it will fulfill all customer orders "without disruption or delay" and will continue to honor returns, exchanges and gift cards.

It's asking the court to allow it to continue to maintain customer programs, pay employees wages and benefits and pay crucial vendors.

David's Bridal has been seeking a buyer and evaluating the viability of all its stores as it looks to remain a going concern.

It has struggled over the years and said in its recent bankruptcy filing that its latest issues were brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and looming economic uncertainty.

"Over the last several years, we have taken meaningful strides in our transformation to fulfill the needs of the brides of today and tomorrow. We have successfully modernized our marketing and customer interaction processes and driven our retail service levels to best in class," CEO James Marcum said. "Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward. We are determined to stay focused on our future, because we believe we have an important role in ensuring that every bride, no matter her budget, can have her perfect dress."

The company dates back to 1950, when it started as a bridal boutique in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It grew to around 300 locations nationwide.