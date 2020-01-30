219 Day to feature rat race obstacle course, beer money contests and kung fu rat piñata

219 Day, the annual holiday celebrating the Region and all its quirks, has had various themes over the years, including "Feats of Strength" and last year's Oscars theme in which Twitter humorist Region Rat Rants was named the "Region Rat of the Year."

This year, it's "The Year of the Rat" in conjunction with the Chinese Zodiac Calendar.

Hammond designed a "Kung Fu Rat" as the mascot for this year's 219 Day festivities, which will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 Sohl Ave. The celebration takes place every year on the Saturday closest to Feb. 19, or 2/19 in honor of the 219 area code that encompasses Northwest Indiana.

"Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the 219 Day Committee invite all Region residents over 21 years of age to join us for the fun, weird and wacky event that celebrates everything Region, 219 Day," Hammond said in a press release. "There will be a giant rat race obstacle course, chances to win 'beer money,' temporary tattoos, selfie booth, kung fu rat piñata and more."

Vendors from across the Region like Misbeehavin' Meads from Valparaiso will sell local food, wine, mead, mixed drinks, craft beer and Pepsi products. Hammond will sell new 219 Region knit hats and baseball hats, as well as T-shirts from past years.