Dead people get stimulus checks; Valpo woman wonders what to do with mother's $1,200

"Return the entire payment unless the payment was made to joint filers and one spouse had not died before receipt of the payment, in which case, you only need to return the portion of the Payment made on account of the decedent," the IRS said on the website. "This amount will be $1,200 unless adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000."

The IRS instructs family members who received checks for the deceased to write void and mail it back with a note stating the reason for returning it. If the payment was a direct deposit, they should send a check or mail order to the U.S. Treasury and write 2020EIP and the taxpayer identification number in the memo line.

"So the IRS completely changed its tune from 2008 even though the statutory language about eligibility is identical in 2008 and 2020," she said. "And the IRS in 2020 FAQ 10 doesn't say, by law you must return this payment. Instead it says you 'should.' In fact, the IRS in FAQ 26 says there is no law requiring repayment. People need to make up their own minds about how they want to proceed. If they want to keep the funds, they need to talk to the attorney advising them on the estate, if any. Some estates are so small and the property passes to one person, there isn’t even an attorney involved. All of that — where the funds go — is governed by state law."