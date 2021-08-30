Deadliest explosion in Whiting refinery history took place 100 years ago

The 1955 explosion that blackened the daytime sky, ultimately wiped out the entire Stiglitz Park neighborhood, could be felt as far away as Michigan and "seemed liked the end of the world" is doubtless the best known in the 132-year history of BP Whiting Refinery.

A 1921 blast at the then-Standard Oil Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakefront killed eight workers and injured another 44. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the deadliest industrial accident in the history of a refinery that was founded in the 19th century by John D. Rockefeller to make kerosene and has persevered to the 21st century, where it's now the largest inland refinery in the United States with a capacity of more than 430,000 gallons per day.

"It was going to be a day of nothing but fun. But about 45 minutes before the parade was to begin, a flash of light lit up the city, followed quickly by a thunderous boom that jolted awake anyone still in bed, and then by a cloud of smoke that rose from the Standard Oil Refinery. In an instant, the day of fun became the most deadly and gruesome day in the refinery’s history," wrote John Hmurovic, an author and historian with the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society. "There have been other explosions that killed workers at the refinery, others that have been more destructive to property, and others that burned more spectacularly and posed a greater danger to the city. But there has never been, before or since, one as deadly as the explosion on July 4, 1921."