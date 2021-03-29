Deadline looms for Big Sell entrepreneurial pitch contest at Purdue Northwest

Aspiring entrepreneurs will again make their best pitches for startup businesses at Purdue University Northwest's Big Sell competition this spring.

The annual Shark Tank-like competition will take place this year 1-4 p.m. May 1. While normally held before a live audience, it will be live-streamed because of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Anyone interested in competing has until Friday to submit a two-minute video online.

"We are happy to host our annual pitch competition that is not only open to Purdue students, but any person willing to share their unique vision and ideas," Purdue University Northwest said in a news release. "Our mission is to seek out innovative start-ups and help bring awareness to the ideas. Come join us and pitch your own ideas."

The contest was created in 2011 to foster more entrepreneurship at Purdue Northwest and across the Region. It's been run by students over the past four years and is co-chaired by Entrepreneurship Professor AJ Moran from PNW's College of Business and Mont Handley from the College of Technology's Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center.

It's funded largely by NIPSCO, the PNW College of Business, the PNW College of Technology and the PNW Society of Innovators.