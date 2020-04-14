Deadly coronavirus can't stop annual Peeps contest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The deadly coronavirus pandemic couldn't stop the annual Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce’s Peeps contest, which moved online this year.

Every year during the Easter season, the public in the lakefront city of Whiting or the adjoining Hammond neighborhood of Robertsdale in north Lake County is invited to use marshmallow Peeps to make "fun, unique and playfully themed dioramas." It's normally a live event but it shifted to the internet this year because of the public health crisis.

“The Peeps contest is an annual tradition and a favorite among the Whiting-Robertsdale community. While we were disappointed to cancel our in-person competition, the community followed us online and helped to make this a successful cyber event. And too, we loved being able to support our local businesses in this critical time with contest gift cards purchased from various community retailers,” said Kristen Shepard, Events Coordinator for the Whiting–Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce. “Overall, we couldn’t have been happier with this year’s event."

The public voted on their favorite pictures of dioramas created by children 12 years old and younger, teens between 13 years old and 17 years old and adults over the age of 18.