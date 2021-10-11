Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation executive director 'excited about what's to come for Gary and Northwest Indiana'

New Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation Executive Director William "Bill" Hanna said he was excited about "what's to come in Gary and the rest of Northwest Indiana."

Hanna touted the Region's potential and the possibility of future projects in the Steel City while addressing the Gary Chamber of Commerce at Hard Rock Casino’s Council Oak Steak House on Monday.

"We're working on a few ideas right now," he said. "We're reaching out to a few people right now... Gary's one of the next places I want to see some things happening in and our trustees are on board with that as well."

The Merrillville-based nonprofit would look at teaming up with the Legacy Foundation, the city government and other community partners. Hanna called for unity and a shared vision for regional progress instead of territorial infighting.

"When you get outside Northwest Indiana people see us in the same boat and paint us with the same brush oftentimes," he said. "We've been one of the biggest producers of revenue in the state of Indiana in the history of the state. I think we could be bigger than Indianapolis at some point if we continue in the right direction. Our future is bright and our future is up to us. We have to capitalize off where we're sitting right now."