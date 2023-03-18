Headbangers can rock out when Morbid Angel shreds in Hobart next month.

The iconic death metal band will play at the Hobart Art Theater at 30 Main St. in downtown Hobart April 2. Doors open at 6 p.m.

"Morbid Angel is a must-see classic metal band, one of the founders of death metal," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music. “Having Icons like Morbid Angel play Hobart is a highlight for the town.”

Morbid Angel has built a cult fan base with albums like "Altars of Madness," "Blessed Art the Sick," "Covenant," "Formulas Fatal to the Flesh," "Gateways to Annihilation" and "Heretic."

"Throughout history, only a handful of artists have been able to achieve a truly iconic stature within any given art form," Panicali said in a press release. "Morbid Angel is among those select few. Shattering the boundaries of creativity and imagination while evolving with each groundbreaking release throughout its historic career, the band truly is an icon in extreme music. Continually serving as a source of countless inspiration to the multitude of fans and never failing to amaze with each evolving chapter."

The band was formed in Florida by Trey Azagthoth in 1984. It burst onto the underground metal scene with demos like "Scream forth Blasphemies" and "Abominations Of Desolation." Its lyrics often address ancient magic, the occult and the Necronomicon.

The band has performed with acts like Immolation, Napalm Death, Cannibal Corpse and Pantera over the years. It's played at underground clubs all over the country as well as the Michigan Death Fest and the Maryland Deathfest, often with its pit bull Butch in tow.

Tickets start at $35.

For more information or tickets, visit ticketweb.com.