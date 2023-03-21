Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse will headline 3 Floyds' resurrected Dark Lord Day this spring.

The horror-influenced band has won a cult following with macabre lyrics, heavy guitar riffs and albums like "Tomb of the Mutilated," "Gore Obsessed" and "Evisceration Plague."

Other scheduled performers include the largely instrumental Chicago-based post-metal act Pelican and Richmond Virginia-based thrash metal band Enforce, which is about to release the new album "War Remains" with tracks like "Aggressive Menace" and "Ultra-Violence."

Another special musical guest has yet to be announced.

3 Floyds, known for its heavy metal aesthetic and creatively conceived, aggressively hopped and widely influential craft beers will again host the daylong Dark Lord Day festival from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 20.

For the first time in three years, craft beer aficionados from all over the world descend upon the brewery at 9750 Indiana Parkway for its annual release of Dark Lord beer. The “demonic Russian-Style Imperial Stout brewed with coffee, Mexican vanilla and Indiana sugar” that “defies description" clocks in at a strong 15% ABV.

RateBeer has often rated the molassesy, big-bodied Russian Imperial Stout as one of the best beers in the world, also repeatedly naming 3 Floyds the best craft brewery in the world.

Historically, the event brings so many craft beer connoisseurs to town that nearby breweries like 18th Street and Flossmoor Station also do special releases to try to capture some of the traffic from visitors.

Tickets to Dark Lord Day this year run $200. They include admission to the festival, a heavy metal concert, a bottle of 2023 Dark Lord Imperial Stout, three random bottles of 2023 Dark Lord variants and a tote bag to lug them home in.

Deluxe tickets also are available for $333, offering private restaurants, a separate food tent and an exclusive bar with rare barrel-aged Dark Lord variants from the vault.

Tickets to the 21+ events are required, cannot be resold and will not be refunded.

This year's variants include bourbon barrel-aged with vanilla beans, rye barrel-aged with cinnamon and pink peppercorns, rye barrel-aged with freeze-dried raspberries, malt whiskey barrel-aged for two years, bourbon barrel-aged with coffee, cocoa nibs and vanilla beans, and port- and Madeira barrel-aged with toasted coconut, freeze-dried raspberries, cocoa nibs and vanilla beans.

People will be able to buy craft beer from a murderer's row of craft breweries, including 18th Street Brewery, 450 North Brewing Company, Acopon Brewing, Alvarado Street Brewery, Anspach & Hobday, Ardent Craft Ales, Art History Brewing, Boneyard Beer, Burial Beer Company, Carbon Copy, Cloudburst Brewing, Commonwealth Brewing, Dovetail Brewery, Founders Brewing Company, Fremont Brewing, Gigantic Brewing, Goldfinger Brewing Company, Half Acre Beer, Hill Farmstead Brewery, Hold Out Brewing, Hop Butcher for the World, Lady Justice Brewing, Les Intenables, Marz Community Brewing, Modist Brewing, New Oberpfalz Brewing, Off Color Brewing, Penrose Brewing, Phase Three Brewing, Pipeworks Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing, Radiant Beer Co., Scarlet Lane Brewing, Seven Island Brewery, Side Project Brewing, Sun King Brewery, Wake Brewing, WarPigs USA Brewing, Weathered Souls Brewing, Wiseacre Brewing and of course 3 Floyds.

3 Floyds will run shuttles to the festival from The Open Bottle in Tinley Park and Lockport.

For more information or tickets, visit www.darklordday.com.